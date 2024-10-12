📝 The Week That Was (October 7-11, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I've been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
What I did this week
Stealing a bit from Will Leitch’s newsletter format, here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏈 QB U: Are Quarterbacks Losing Their Heisman Trophy Grip? - For an award that is almost always dominated by quarterbacks, this year’s Top 2 Heisman favorites are not QBs. Plus, I pay tribute to Navy’s suddenly lethal offense, led by stat machine Blake Horvath.
🏒 Who’s Ready to Dominate the NHL in 2024-25? - With the NHL season dropping the puck stateside this week, I broke down the Elo ratings and dove into some of the biggest questions of the new campaign.
🏁 Who’s in, who’s out? Breaking down odds for playoff drivers fighting to survive Roval, with eye on Logano versus everyone else - Back writing at NASCAR.com, I ran my usual Cup Series playoff forecast model and unpacked all of the scenarios for each driver headed into this weekend at the Charlotte Roval. (Hint: All eyes will be on Joey Logano as a potential spoiler for the drivers currently above the cutline.)
🏀 The Liberty Look Like New York’s Next Champ — And the Yankees or Mets Could Be Next - Ahead of Game 1 of the WNBA Finals (which New York promptly lost by blowing a massive lead at home, smh), I wrote about how the Liberty could give New York City its first major pro sports championship since 2011 — and why, between the WNBA, MLB, NBA, NHL or even the NFL, some NYC team is bound to end the drought soon.
🏈 Football Bytes: The 49ers *Are* Fine, but Will They *Be* Fine? - Back when everyone was panicking about the 2-3 San Francisco 49ers (before they won at Seattle on Thursday night), I wrote that S.F. was a lot better than its record indicated — but that the team still had work to do to gain ground in the playoff odds.
⚾ Baseball Bytes: On the Razor’s Edge - After 2 games of each MLB Division Series, the matchups were all locked up at 1-1. So I went through my thoughts on the postseason to that point, then highlighted an impressive playoff performance by Fernando Tatis Jr.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
At the request of reader Ori, I’m going to be organizing these by sport from now on, with miscellaneous items at the bottom.
🏈 The NFL's Most Boring Teams by
🏈 The science of Brandon Aubrey by
🏈 For Aaron Rodgers, this is the beginning of the end and Q&A: Ron Wolf relives the greatest reclamation project in NFL history by
🏈 Life, Liberty, Football // Streameast’s crusade to rescue fans from the prohibitive costs of watching live football by
🏈 What Are We Doing Here? // On Iowa, expectations and goalsetting in the new Big Ten by
🏈 Why does locker room access matter? by
🏈 How to Convert 3rd and Long by
⚾ Why Do Great Relievers Seem So Bad? and Emmanuel Clase's 33 Unearned Runs by
⚾ Once Again, Baseball's Fine by
⚾ Ranking the World Series of the 1980's by Game Winning RBI (which is quickly becoming one of my fave YouTube channels)
🏀 Overthinking the Celtics // On the weight of seeming invincibility by
🏀 19 unlikely-but-plausible predictions for the 2024-25 NBA Season by
🏀 2024 Team Preseason Projections by
🏀 Does Preseason Matter? That Depends On Your Belief In Chance by
-
🏀 2024-25 Milestone Watch and Combinatorics // Using game scores to assign a win-loss record to each player in a given game by
🏀 The H.U.M.A.N. poll...revealed! by
🏟️ Why Stadiums’ Life Spans Keep Shrinking by Karin Shedd/The Hustle
🧠 What Every Youth Sports Parent Should Know About Concussions by
🎮 "Astro Bot" by Team Asobi All video games are made to be played, but few are made to be playful by
🌀 Rapid Intensification // An ode to the nation's hurricane hunters by
🎬 Quantifying 'The Kevin Bacon Game': A Statistical Exploration of Hollywood’s Most Connected Actors by
📉 You're Probably Not Popular, and Why That Helps People by(Note: Oddly connected to the Kevin Bacon one above…)
🎹 What Are Cush Chords? by Open Studio (Note: If you are a musician — or even just a wannabe like me — Adam Maness and Peter Martin from Open Studio are a MUST watch.)
👀 Can experts save the public from error? by
Old YouTube game of the week
1994 - Eagles at 49ers (Week 5)
Music to play us out
Robben Ford - “Help the Poor”
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
