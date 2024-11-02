📝 The Week That Was (Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
⚾ The Modern L.A. Dodgers Are Officially No Longer Playoff Underachievers - Long known for their postseason disappointments, the Dodgers found statistical redemption with this week’s championship — after more than a decade of running below their expected titles (based on regular-season performance), the 2024 World Series actually put them at a surplus since their playoff appearance streak began in 2013.
🏀 Which NBA team is next in line to win its first title? - A fun exercise I did at ESPN: For all 10 NBA teams who haven’t yet won a championship, I created a model to predict which was most likely to be the next first-time winner, based on factors like their current odds, roster age and the quality/age of their best player.
⚾ Baseball Bytes: All Hail The Dodgers - My final Baseball Bytes column of the 2024 season focused on L.A.’s championship run, the Yankees’ improbable collapse and the excellence of Freddie Freeman en route to winning MVP honors.
🏁 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Odds: Reddick Clutch; Larson On The Brink - I re-ran my NASCAR playoff forecast model heading into the elimination race for the Round of 8 — and as usual, broke down the most interesting tidbits to come out of the results.
🏁 Why a midseason miscue looms large for Denny Hamlin’s current championship hopes - At NASCAR.com, I looked at how much closer to his first-ever championship Denny Hamlin would be if the No. 11 team wasn’t assessed a huge penalty in the middle of the season for incorrectly handling a race-winning engine before it was inspected.
🧊 Hockey Bytes: Another Winnipeg Mirage? - One column ends, another begins… My FIRST Hockey Bytes column of 2024-25 looked at whether the Winnipeg Jets are repeating their history of hot season starts (and cold finishes), plus a look at the non-playoff teams from last season most likely to get in now.
⚾ Baseball Bytes: The Yankees’ Path Back - Back when the Yankees were merely down 0-2 in the World Series, I broke down the factors that needed to change in order for them to mount a comeback. (What’s funny is that they actually did change some of those things, but it wasn’t enough to matter in the face of the inexcusable blunders they committed throughout the series, and especially in Game 5.)
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
🏈 College football's biggest losers are thriving in 2024. Thank the transfer portal. by
Rodger was also on one of my fave podcasts, , talking about Trent Dilfer, which I would also recommend listening to.
🏈 We Should Be Concerned About Anthony Richardson by
🏈 The Data Behind NFL Quarterbacks' Jersey Choices by
🏈 How One Player Doing Nothing Breaks the New Kickoff by Isaac Punts
⚾ World Series debacle shows everything wrong with Aaron Judge-era Yankees by Joel Sherman
⚾ Why Dodgers’ Game 5 win over Yankees was the craziest World Series clincher ever by Jayson Stark
⚾ Freeman Makes History: Baseball's First World Series Walk-Off Grand Slam by
⚾ The Political Relevance of Irrelevant Events (2016) by
⚾ Can A Hitter Add Exit Velocity? by
⚾ Bill James on Rebuilding and Bill James On The Merits Of Certain Stats by
⚾ The Continued Plight of the Cleveland Guardians by(Note: This is, sadly for Cleveland fans, thematic with a conversation I was having with reader about the most underachieving franchises in my expected World Series metric.)
⚾ The Astros Cheating Scandal, five years later by Foolish Baseball
🏀 51 predictions for the 2024-25 college basketball season by
🏀 Podcast: Potential byand
🏀 An ode to Memphis Grizzlies' super-subs Jay Huff and Scotty Pippen Jr. by
🏀 Wemby, CP3 and a modern theory of NBA talent distribution by
🧊 What to make of Sportico's NHL franchise values by
🧊 Towards a Skill-Based Goalie Statistic by
🧊 The History of Hockey's Most Controversial Strategy by Pinholes Graham
🏌️ The Demographic In Golf Is Shifting by
👀 The Untethering by
🎃 We'll Have Halloween on Christmas by
❤️ Teri Garr Collection on Letterman, Part 1 of 5: 1982-1984 by Don Giller
Old YouTube
game clip of the week
2 Hours Of Amar'e Stoudemire's Greatest NBA Performances 🔥
(Note: No, it’s not a full game — but who says no to watching prime Amar’e do his thing for multiple hours on end??)
Music to play us out
“Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing” by Peter Martin (Stevie Wonder cover)
