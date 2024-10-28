Aaron Judge is 1-for-9 with 6 strikeouts in the World Series so far. (AP)

⚾ Fall Classic Focus

Going into the 2024 World Series, the brightest spotlight shone on the historic nature of this Yankees-Dodgers battle. A record 12th meeting between these iconic teams from opposite coasts, it was hyped up as one of the most expensive, most star-laden and all-around biggest Fall Classic matchups ever.

But the matchup also looked close on paper, with the Dodgers checking in as slight favorites. And after two games, things have indeed been fairly tight: Game 1 required an extra-innings grand slam to be settled, and Game 2 ended with the bases loaded and the tying run in scoring position.

But as close as the Yankees came to winning both contests, the Dodgers still emerged with a 2-0 lead. History now heavily favors them — teams leading 2-0 in the World Series are 44-10 all-time, winning the championship 82 percent of the time. And that aligns with the Playoff Predictor forecast heading into Game 3:

⚾ Pinstripe Problems

With the series shifting back to New York for the next three games, the Yankees are suddenly in a world of trouble. The last team to overcome an 0-2 hole in the World Series: the 1996 Yankees, who 28 years ago survived a 16-1 combined deficit against the Atlanta Braves in Games 1-2 and staged one of the all-time Fall Classic comebacks with four consecutive wins.

In some ways, the 2024 Yankees are in far better shape than the 1996 Yankees were through a pair of games. This year’s version only lost to the Dodgers by a combined score of 10-5 — one-third as bad as the ‘96 team had it — and, again, they were in both games to the final out. But however you get to 0-2, you still have to get out of it. And that means fixing the problems that have led the Yankees to this point.

Here are 5 factors that need to change from here on out if New York is going to turn this series around in the Bronx:

