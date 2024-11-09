📝 The Week That Was (November 4-8, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I've been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
What I did this week
Stealing a bit from Will Leitch’s newsletter format, here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
⚾ 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Odds: Racing to the Finish Line - Ahead of the final race of the 2024 NASCAR season, I updated my forecast model one last time, and broke down each of the Championship 4 drivers’ case for winning the title on Sunday.
🧊 Hockey Bytes: The Canes' Time Is Now - The Carolina Hurricanes are Stanley Cup favorites in my Elo forecast model — but they’ve been a top contender for years without making the Finals. The time for them to win is now!
🏈 Will College Football’s Logjam Sort Itself Out? - College football’s playoff picture is looking quite weird and unsettled right now. What’s the history of previous seasons like this, and how do things get sorted out by the bowls?
🏀 NCAA men's basketball: 2024-25 preseason picks, predictions - At ESPN, I joined an esteemed panel to pick our teams and players to watch before the season tipped off.
🏀 Five big takeaways from the Sixers’ slow start to the 2024-25 season - The Sixers have been struggling so far in 2024-25. Some of that makes sense — their stars are injured! — but given how much this team will probably need to deal with star absences, I looked at what the early numbers say about their strengths and (mostly) weaknesses.
🏀 Basketball Bytes: Who’s Getting the Ball More (or Less) This Year? - It’s always fun to look at early changes in player tendencies, so I compared usage rates from this season to last season to see which players have their numbers called more (or less).
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
At the request of reader Ori, I’m going to be organizing these by sport from now on, with miscellaneous items at the bottom.
🏈 Is the expanded Playoff leading to more job security? by
🏈 His Year: Michael Vick 2010 by
🏀 Did Chauncey Billups just invent the basketball closer? by
-
🏀 How to Successfully Rebuild an NBA Roster by
🏀 Where do Power 4 players come from? by
🏀 Bradley Beal is playing the best defense of his life by
🏀 The potential Arkansas trolley problem by
⚾ Old Computer Baseball Sim Reviews by
⚾ The Dynastic Los Angeles Dodgers by
🖥️ Why the deep learning boom caught almost everyone by surprise by
🗳️ The Shattering of the Democratic Coalition by
Old YouTube game of the week
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series - Ford Ecoboost 400
Music to play us out
Khruangbin | Austin City Limits Music Festival 2024 | Full Set
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
