📝 The Week That Was (November 11-15, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I've been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
What I did this week
Stealing a bit from Will Leitch’s newsletter format, here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏈 Football Bytes: Can the Chiefs Keep Winning Ugly? - K.C. has the least impressive statistical resume of any 9-0 team. Does that matter? Plus, a truly insane stat on the Falcons’ kicking game.
🏒 Seven unexpected trends defining the NHL season so far - For ESPN, I dug into seven surprising storylines in the first month or so of the 2024-25 NHL season.
🏈 The College Football Teams Who Are Overachieving — Or Falling Short — In 2024 - In a season of surprising successful teams, I looked at which ones exceeded their previous 5-year baseline of performance (on offense, defense and overall).
🏁 Joey Logano Won the Championship Format in Front of Him - There was a lot of complaining after Logano won the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series title, given that he was the worst statistical driver of the elimination-playoffs era over the entire season. But does that tell the whole story?
🏀 Basketball Bytes: The Thunder Roll, Despite An Offensive Cold Front - Oklahoma City remains one of the NBA’s most impressive young title contenders… but they’ve done it this season with an overwhelming defense and an oddly mediocre offense so far.
🧊 Hockey Bytes: Washington Wake-Up - The Washington Capitals are pulling off one of the NHL’s most surprising rebuilds on the fly, winning with aging stars (like Alex Ovechkin) but also a younger core of fresh talent.
🏀 Surprise, Surprise! 16 Writers on the NBA's Early Plot Twists - My one-sixteenth of’s roundup focused on the Warriors’ reign atop the NBA being far from over.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
At the request of reader Ori, I’m going to be organizing these by sport from now on, with miscellaneous items at the bottom.
🏈 The 2024 Midseason NFL Vibes Rankings: AFC Edition and NFC Edition by
🏈 Colorado's Back in Prime Time: How college football's clickbaitiest team started winning again by
🏀 Is Amen Thompson the Michael Jordan of Bruce Browns? by
🏀 Tari Eason evens things out by
🏀 The press defense is back, the Boston Celtics' rebounding woes, and more by
🏀 Just Chuck It by
🏀 The True Bucks Theory: When Do We Really Know What We're Watching? by
🏀 History In Sports Video Games and Steph Curry: Has NBA 2K ever gotten him right? by
⚾ The bizarre, fan interference-mired opening game of the ’96 ALCS demands a deep rewind by Clara Morris / Secret Base
🧊 What to watch for when a coach and team are heading for divorce by
🧊 Jason Smith’s biggest Oopsie // Justice for Ty Conklin! by
🎮 Phil Spencer is big on Indiana Jones, but is wary of overdoing it with licensed games by
🎸 Can I Get an Encore, Do You Want More? by
🗳️ Kamala Harris was a replacement-level candidate by
👀 The HR-ification of the Democratic Party by
🗳️ A Graveyard of Bad Election Narratives by
🌌 The PREQUEL Trilogy | A STAR WARS Complete Retrospective by Prime's Theater
Old YouTube game of the week
2000's QB's Making Plays! (Falcons vs. Broncos 2004, Week 8)
Music to play us out
“E.G. Blues” - Mezzoforte
I’m at neil[dot]paine[at]gmail[dot]com.