The Week That Was (Mar. 18-22, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
🏀 March Madness: Caitlin Clark, Iowa's difficult Final Four path ($) - For ESPN+, I wrote about why the odds of seeing Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Final Four again this year are surprisingly low.
🏀 The NBA’s Midseason Scoring Crackdown Also Made Games Less Predictable - Piggybacking off the work ofand , I looked at how the NBA’s sudden change in scoring environment affected our ability to predict game outcomes.
🏁 Is Chase Elliott Finally Ready to Win Again? - With NASCAR set to race at its first road course of the 2024 season this weekend, this could be the perfect chance for its biggest fan-favorite driver to finally snap a nearly 40-race winless streak.
🏒 The Philadelphia Flyers Will Probably Be a Playoff Team. They Don’t Look like One. - With John Tortorella getting especially testy about his team recently, I dug into why the Flyers are frustrating him so much despite being very likely to make the playoffs.
🏒 Does It Matter That the Oilers and Stars Don’t Beat Good Teams? - The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars are 2 of this season’s leading Stanley Cup contenders… but their records against winning opponents (compared with losing ones) raises questions about their championship mettle.
🏀 Which NCAA Men’s Tournament Teams Are Better (Or Worse) Overall Picks than Their Seed Indicates? and Which NCAA Men’s Tournament Teams Are Better First-Round Picks than Their Seed Indicates? - A couple of men’s March Madness previews, in which I used KenPom ratings to identify teams that might go deeper into the NCAA tourney (or not) than we’d expect from their seeds.
📈2024 MLB Elo Ratings & Playoff Odds⚾ - Not a story per se, but I relaunched the baseball Elo ratings to reflect the opening games in South Korea this week.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
🏀 When Brandin Podziemski plays, the Warriors outscore their opponent by a lot. Is it a fluke? by Nami Sumida, SF Chronicle - I was happy to be a resource and help with this exploration of Brandin Podziemski’s surprisingly outsized plus-minus impact on the Warriors this season.
⚾️💰 A LOT of things about the Shohei Ohtani Gambling Scandal:
🔦 ‘I want people to subscribe and discover something new every day’ byand
⚾️ Who's Throwing The Wrong Fastball, Revisited by
⚾️ Rough Start // The perils of the soft launch by
🏀 The shape of things to come // The NBA's spike in late-season injuries isn't recency bias, it's routine. by
🏀📺 Upsets Are Surging in March - Here’s Why by Michael MacKelvie
🎵 Which Artists Have the Most Diverse Concert Setlists? A Statistical Analysis byand
🏀 NBA Inside Stuff Review - Terrific Trio by
⚾️ Late Bloomers: Tony Phillips by(Phillips was one of my favorite players growing up!)
⚾️ The Angels adjust to life after Shohei Ohtani: ‘Like being kicked out of the band’ by Sam Blum and Brittany Ghiroli
⚽ Just wanted to give a special shout-out to
Stat of the week
🏀 The first week of the men’s NCAA tournament provided a golden opportunity for two potential first-time tourney winners: Boise State, who had the most losses without a win of any program in NCAA history; and Nebraska, literally the only major-conference team to never win an NCAA game in their history.
Both the Broncos and Cornhuskers were in winnable games — Boise State in the 10-seed play-in against Colorado, Nebraska as an 8-seed against No. 9 Texas A&M. But tragically, BOTH goose-egg streaks will continue for at least another year: The Broncos fell 60-53 on Wednesday night, and the Huskers lost 98-83 on Friday.
Old YouTube game(s) of the week
Valparaiso vs. Ole Miss: 1998 NCAA tournament
Music to play us out
“As” by Stevie Wonder
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
