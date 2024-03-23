Getty Images

In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on. Let me know what you think about the format in the comments (or email me!), and if there are running sections you’d like to see on a regular basis.

What I did this week

Stealing a bit from Will Leitch’s newsletter format, here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

Some interesting things I read/watched this week

Stat of the week

🏀 The first week of the men’s NCAA tournament provided a golden opportunity for two potential first-time tourney winners: Boise State, who had the most losses without a win of any program in NCAA history; and Nebraska, literally the only major-conference team to never win an NCAA game in their history.

Both the Broncos and Cornhuskers were in winnable games — Boise State in the 10-seed play-in against Colorado, Nebraska as an 8-seed against No. 9 Texas A&M. But tragically, BOTH goose-egg streaks will continue for at least another year: The Broncos fell 60-53 on Wednesday night, and the Huskers lost 98-83 on Friday.

Old YouTube game (s) of the week

Valparaiso vs. Ole Miss: 1998 NCAA tournament

Music to play us out

“As” by Stevie Wonder

Filed under: Weekly Round-up