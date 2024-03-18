Richie Saunders and Brigham Young are in better shape than the typical 6 seed. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of my favorite exercises after Selection Sunday is to look for “stat upsets” — games where the lower seed actually has a better chance of winning (based on statistical measures such as the venerable Ken Pomeroy ratings). Oftentimes the selection committee will serve us up some instant, obvious first-round upsets as a product of looking at things like the NET rating and other factors beyond predictive metrics.

This year, there are a few games in the Round of 64 that fit this criteria, if we look at win probabilities based on a logistic regression off of KenPom ratings:

Midwest No. 9 TCU (56%) over No. 8 Utah State

West No. 9 Michigan State (56%) — yes, there is Sparty again — over No. 8 Mississippi State

West No. 11 New Mexico (56%) over No. 6 Clemson

The relative dearth of those types of games this year, however, does make it more difficult than usual to identify value picks in the first round. So I thought about looking at things in a different way: Which teams have better odds in the Round of 64 than the usual winning percentage for their seed?

At 79%, East No. 6 Brigham Young has a much better chance of beating No. 11 Duquesne than the long-term average of 56% for 6-seeds since 2002. The same goes for East No. 5 (and 2023 national finalist) San Diego St. against No. 12 UAB, with a win probability (83%) far higher than the average of 61% for 5’s.

Those two games stand out for featuring win probabilities that exceed the usual seed average by 20+ percentage points, and five other games see the favorite carry a probability 10+ points higher than the seed average:

Midwest No. 5 Gonzaga (73%) over No. 12 McNeese St. : +12.0%

West No. 11 New Mexico (56%) over No. 6 Clemson : +11.6%

West No. 10 Nevada (49%) over No. 7 Dayton : +11.4%

East No. 4 Auburn (89%) over No. 13 Yale : +10.3%

South No. 5 Wisconsin (71%) over No. 12 James Madison: +10.1%

Most of these games just involve favorites being more heavily favored than usual — though that is useful for deciding which tempting upset combo (11-over-6, 12-over-5, etc.) to avoid. Meanwhile, here are the upsets at each lower seed that are more probable than the first-round norm:

No. 9 seeds (average: 46.4%)

Midwest No. 9 TCU (56%) vs No. 8 Utah St. : +9.6%

West No. 9 Michigan St. (56%) vs No. 8 Mississippi St. : +9.4%

East No. 9 Northwestern (49%) vs No. 8 Florida Atlantic: +2.6%

No. 10 seeds (average: 37.3%)

West No. 10 Nevada (49%) vs No. 7 Dayton : +11.4%

South No. 10 Boise St./Colorado (47%) vs No. 7 Florida : +9.6%

East No. 10 Drake (46%) vs No. 7 Washington St. : +8.4%

Midwest No. 10 Virginia/Colorado St. (40%) vs No. 7 Texas: +3.0%

No. 11 seeds (average: 44.0%)

(Yes, 11-seeds have a better winning % than 10s since 2002.)

West No. 11 New Mexico (56%) vs No. 6 Clemson : +11.6%

Midwest No. 11 Oregon (46%) vs No. 6 South Carolina: +1.5%

No. 12 seeds (average: 39.3%)

None! (The best pick is West No. 12 Grand Canyon (34%) vs No. 5 Saint Mary's, at -5.4%.)

No. 13 seeds (average: 21.4%)

Midwest No. 13 Samford (26%) vs No. 4 Kansas: +4.3%

No. 14 seeds (average: 10.7%)

South No. 14 Oakland (13%) vs No. 3 Kentucky : +1.9%

East No. 14 Morehead St. (11%) vs No. 3 Illinois : +0.7%

Midwest No. 14 Akron (11%) vs No. 3 Creighton: +0.5%

No. 15 seeds (average: 8.3%)

South No. 15 Western Kentucky (10%) vs No. 2 Marquette: +1.6%

No. 16 seeds (average: 2.4%)

South No. 16 Longwood (3%) vs No. 1 Houston: +0.7%

What are the big takeaways here? Certainly give any of the 10-over-7 choices a long thought… but maybe you can get ahead this year by not going for the classic 12-over-5 picks. I know those are always the featured dish on any platter of upsets, and they’re so tempting — but this year, the committee didn’t really serve us great candidates for those delicious upsets.

