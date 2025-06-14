Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robbie Marriage's avatar
Robbie Marriage
4h

I forgot about the lights out game LOL. The Oilers were so elite back then that they figured out how to go undefeated even in a five game series. Only when you're the 80s Oilers can you win a five game series 4-0.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Almost A Met's avatar
Almost A Met
6h

Thanks for the shout out Neil! So glad you are enjoying the newsletter! It's been a blast to research all these players that were *almost* Mets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Neil Paine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture