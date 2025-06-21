The Week That Was (June 16-20, 2025)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on. Let me know what you think about the format in the comments (or email me!1), and if there are running sections you’d like to see on a regular basis.
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏀 The Pacers Are 1 Win from the Greatest Upset in (Recent) Finals History - Now that the Pacers have pushed the 2025 NBA Finals to a shocking Game 7, Indy isjust one win away from pulling off the biggest (Elo-rated) Finals upset of the modern era, continuing the league’s run of chaos and parity.
🏒 The Florida Panthers Are a Dynasty That Rose From a Sweep and Would the Florida Panthers Be a Dynasty If They Win the Cup? - After decades of irrelevance, the Florida Panthers have become an NHL dynasty with back-to-back Stanley Cups, three straight Finals trips and a high total in what I call “Dynasty Points”. I traced their rise back to a humiliating 2022 playoff sweep — a failure that forced Florida to evolve into a tougher, more complete team, offering a blueprint for how to turn regular-season success into sustained postseason dominance.
⚾ Baseball Bytes: Ohtani in Full - This week’s baseball column highlights Shohei Ohtani’s long-awaited return to the mound — reigniting the debate over whether his two-way brilliance is sustainable or worth the risk. Plus, Rafael Devers' shocking trade to the Giants adds chaos to a wild NL West race, and Arkansas’ Gage Wood delivers a College World Series performance for the ages.
⚾ History says one of these five teams should win the World Series - In my debut story for The Athletic,2 I analyzed 25+ years of stats through June to reverse-engineer what makes a World Series champion. While the postseason is famously unpredictable, some clear trends emerge in eventual champs by midseason — and only five teams check all the traditional boxes so far in 2025.
⚾ Which MLB pitchers are throwing the right -- or wrong -- pitches? - Using concepts from Game Theory, my ESPN column analyzed how MLB pitchers are optimizing their pitch selections by comparing the effectiveness of each pitch to how often it's actually used. Which starters and relievers are striking the right balance within their arsenals — and which ones aren’t fully aligning their pitches’ usage and effectiveness, potentially leaving outs on the table?
🏁 Which international destinations should NASCAR visit next? - In the wake of NASCAR’s successful return to international competition with the Mexico City race, I speculated about which global tracks the Cup Series should visit next. From the elevation changes of Interlagos in Brazil to the banked turns of Zandvoort and the glamorous beachfront chaos of Surfers Paradise in Australia, my list includes six primary candidates — one from each continent (except Antarctica… for now).
- and I kicked off this week's Podracing with a breakdown of Shane Van Gisbergen’s road-course clinic in Mexico City — and why his playoff spot is legit, even if he's 30th in points. Then we go continent-hopping through my story on potential international NASCAR destinations, from Autódromo José Carlos Pace to Zandvoort. Plus, one-and-done and betting picks for Pocono's tricky triangle, a Tyler fave track where there's no SVG wave for me to ride to victory this time.
🏀 The Probability That Could Haunt Indiana - The Pacers were one quarter away from seizing a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals — and with it, an 86 percent “coin-flip” title probability (assuming equal teams) — before a crushing Game 4 collapse shifted control back to the Thunder. I quantified just how big that missed chance was, speculating whether this would become another painful chapter in the franchise’s near-miss history.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 His Year: Rob Gronkowski 2011 by
🏈 The Hawaii Run-N-Shoot That You Dreamed About is Finally Here by
🏀 Indiana's D has been better than OKC's historically great unit by
🏀 So Are the NBA Playoffs Just Vibes Now? by
🏀 The truth about Scott "The Extender" Foster by
🏀 Same, Same but Different // Player Comps for Today's WNBA Stars by
🏀▶️ Rise of the NBA Beard. We did the math. by Stand-up Maths (h/t)
🏀 SLAM Magazine Review - December 1996 by
-
⚾ Buster Posey Is Not Afraid by
⚾ Expectation vs. Reality // How Andy Pages has become Cuba's most brilliant hitter today. by
⚾ Junk Wax // A lapsed collector looks back on the hobby. by
⚾ The Two Max Muncys (1997) by
-
🏒 Empathy and Brutality: How Bill Zito’s Panthers Became the NHL’s Model Franchise by
🏒 The Curious Case of Cody Ceci by
🏁▶️ When Brad Keselowski fought EVERYONE by Elly Productions
⛳ When it's really not your day... don't quit. // 2025 US Open Champion JJ Spaun was having as bad a day as a guy can have, right up until the moment it became the best day of his life. by
💸 Dozens of Olympic Sports Have Been Cut in Wake of House v. NCAA Settlement by Amanda Christovich
📚 GARY SMITH / Without warning, the greatest feature writer in the biz walked away at the top of the game. by
🥴 Is Iran War discourse as stupid as Iraq War discourse? by
📺 The Rise and Fall of TV Sitcoms: A Statistical Analysis by
🎲 "Wilmot's Warehouse" by CMYK by
Old YouTube Game of the Week
Heat vs Spurs: Game 7, 2013 NBA Finals
Music to Play Us Out
KAROL G - Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
Neil’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I’m at neil[dot]paine[at]gmail[dot]com.
Not counting my long-ago column on the old Bats blog.