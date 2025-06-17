Brad Marchand of the Florida Panthers reacts after scoring against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period in Game 3 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

What was looking like an exceptionally close sequel to what had already been a seven-game Stanley Cup classic last year has now turned into a potential coronation instead. If the Florida Panthers hoist the Stanley Cup again this week — potentially as soon as after Game 6 in South Florida tonight — it will mark their second championship in as many years, as well as their third consecutive trip to the Final.

Needless to say, that’s the kind of run that invites dynasty talk, especially in a league where parity traditionally reigns and repeat champs are rare. But how exactly might we define a dynasty in the NHL? And would the Panthers be one if they win tonight?

Over the years, I’ve tried different methods of quantifying dynasties, including Bill James’ dynasty formula — a fun (if admittedly convoluted) system that keeps a rolling tally of accomplishments like titles, championship appearances, playoff berths and regular-season dominance. But sometimes, simplicity wins out. For Florida, you might be able to just count the rings: Back-to-back championships have only happened 27 times since the NHL took exclusive control of the Cup in 1927, and just 13 of those came at the end of a three-year run of Finals appearances (most recently, Edmonton in 1985).