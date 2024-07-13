📝 The Week That Was (July 8-12, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I've been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
What I did this week
Stealing a bit from Will Leitch’s newsletter format, here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏀 The 2011 Finals Sabotaged LeBron’s GOAT Case before It Had a Chance - Amidst the ever-ubiquitous Jordan-vs-James GOAT chatter, I argued that it’s probably been too late for LeBron ever since he and the Heat flopped as favorites against the Mavs.
⚾ Nobody Runs Hot and Cold like the Yankees - If it seems like the Bronx Bombers are constantly teetering between total dominance and total destruction, well… you’re right.
⚾ Hey Now, You’re an All-Star. You Probably Earned It in the First Half. - What matters more in All-Star selections: First-half performance, or previous track record? (And has that changed?)
🏀 Ranking 2024 WNBA rookies: Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, more ($) - At ESPN, I updated the WNBA rookie rankings, based on my Consensus Wins metric. Where are Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese?
⚾ It Looks Like Rumors of the Astros’ Demise Were Greatly Exaggerated - After being left for dead early in the season, the Astros have surged back into the playoff picture — potentially overcoming one of the worst starts ever for a postseason participant.
🏀 OLYMPIANS, ASSEMBLE! // Pick a starting five from the roster pool of American heroes (plus a couple of snubs). - Try your hand at ESPN’s Team USA men’s lineup picker, which uses Estimated RAPTOR to grade your selections!
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
🎮 🏈 The death and life of EA Sports' college football video game by
-
🏀 Who are college basketball's great overachievers on the sidelines? by
🏀 Introducing the Consensus Best Player Alive metric by(Note: This reminded me of an exercise that did a long time ago. Speaking of…)
-
🏀 Building a Rudimentary Player Tracking System Using Computer Vision and Homography by
⚾ How the Dodgers and Braves Fixed the Two Best Starting Pitchers in the National League by
🏀 Is A'ja Wilson en route to the greatest single season ever? by(Note: This is a really good overview, though it could have used some Estimated RAPTOR ;-)
🏀 The NBA's Continuity Complex is Coming, and No Team Is Ready by
🏀 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0 by
😂 Thank God the Founding Fathers Foresaw a Role for the Hot Doctor From “ER” to Save Us in a Time of Crisis by
🛻 The complete story of the time a monster truck drove across the Currituck Sound by
📖 How the War of 1812, a Vanderbilt, and an insurance company gave us Madison Square Garden by
🏒 GARY BETTMAN / The Commish had been on the job for a year when we first talked & the interview started out just grand. A couple of innocuous questions chilled the room. by
🎵 How Has Music Changed Since the 1950s? A Statistical Analysis by
🏒 The Dallas Stars have left TV and are going all-in on free in-market streaming by
⚾ The Five Sweetest Swings of All Time by
🏈 Which rookies are destined for success? by
🏀 Five Out: All-Star Picks, Plantar Fasciitis and a potential Rookie of the Year race for the ages by
🏒🎵 Introducing the NHL Soundtrack Project by
👀 Biden's age and the problem with the misinformation cope by
📉 America's Income Crisis: How It's Triggering a Collapse in Birth Rates by EPB Research
Chart of the week
Music to play us out
State Cows - Ticket to Ride
