LeBron James of the Miami Heat reacts during Game Five of the 2011 NBA Finals on June 9, 2011. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Litigating the GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is a pastime that basketball fans will never tire of. Both players are the defining superstars of their eras, and both influenced the future of the sport in ways we’re still unpacking to this day. They’re also probably Nos. 1-2 in the NBA’s modern era in terms of statistical performance — with apologies to so many other greats who overlapped the same range of years, from Kareem, Magic and Larry to Kobe, Shaq and Duncan.

But as much as James and his backers are done with the ‘90s, frustrated that their pursuit of GOATdom is like chasing a ghost, LeBron has never quite been able to build a straightforward argument to dethrone MJ. Instead, they have to resort to what

accurately describes as

: Casting

, claiming he

or

.

(Yes, LeBron does also have at least one impressive Big Number on Jordan: the all-time NBA scoring record, more than 8,100 points clear of MJ. But unfortunately, compiling a counting stat just never had the same impact in basketball that it has in a sport like baseball.)

The sleight-of-hand tactics are necessary because Jordan owns the real headline comparison: He’s 6-0 in the Finals, compared with James’ 4-6 mark. Up against that, LeBron is perpetually playing from behind, simply trying to cut into MJ’s lead. But it didn’t need to be quite so lopsided.

Even now, after the Warriors had their dynasty in the middle of what was supposed to be LeBron’s Jordan Era, James could have made a case that his Finals record was actually quite impressive — perhaps even the equal of Jordan’s, if we account for the strength of his opponents. But though we didn’t fully understand it at the time, the 2011 NBA Finals were the pivot point in that aspect of James’ GOAT case.

Most (non-hater) fans give LeBron’s 2007 Finals appearance — a sweep at the hands of the Spurs’ dynasty — more of a pass, as it required a miracle to have even happened in the first place:

James was 22 then; Jordan didn’t make his first Finals until age 27 anyway. Being outclassed by Duncan, Manu Ginóbili, Tony Parker and Gregg Popovich as a young supernova of a player — while lining up alongside Drew Gooden and Boobie Gibson — isn’t necessarily an indictment, considering the Elo ratings gave Cleveland just a 28 percent chance of winning before the series.

But everything was different by 2011. James had left Cleveland on national TV, teaming up with future Hall of Famers Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami. LeBron went from loved to hated; in retrospect, he had just single-handedly ushered in the NBA’s so-called player empowerment era, for better and for worse. He also placed immense pressure on himself and his team to succeed right away — and to keep winning.

To LeBron’s credit, the Heat were living up to the hype through the East playoffs, winning the conference with a breezy 12-3 record. Going into the Finals against a Dallas Mavericks team that was 3.5 points of net rating worse during the regular season, Elo gave Miami a 56 percent chance to win before the series. Victory would have put LeBron’s career Finals record at .500, and set him up to build on it in the years to come.

Instead, the Heat fell in six games, including three consecutive losses to close out the series. James averaged a Game Score of 13.7 in the series, lower than both Wade and Dirk Nowitzki, and only narrowly better than Jason Terry (13.4). It was 26 percent lower than any average Game Score Jordan ever produced in any Finals throughout his career:

Unlike in 2007, there were no passes to be given, no grace to be afforded James and his team. It was a brutal failure on the game’s most important stage.

To James’ credit, he responded to the defeat by working harder and getting better. He turned into a different and more effective all-around player, rallied the Heat to win each of the next two titles (they were actually underdogs against OKC in 2012, something that has been completely forgotten over the years), helped pull off the most improbable comeback in major North American pro sports history and eventually became the first player ever to win Finals MVP with three different franchises.

In other words, he willed himself into the GOAT debate in spite of an upset loss that should probably have been disqualifying.

But there’s a big difference between starting the conversation and actually winning the debate. James has been trying to make up for that 2011 Finals loss since the day it happened, and he can’t quite do it. The irony is that, if we toss out the 2007 Finals loss (for the reasons we mentioned) and have the Heat win the 2011 Finals instead of losing, James would have narrowly edged out Jordan’s career Finals probability added (+1.88) by winning the 2020 title with the Lakers:

Obviously, championship rings are practically as much about a player’s teammates as his own skills. And there is more to a player’s career than ring-counting — or at least, there should be. But in the minds of most fans, rings are the most important factor in the GOAT debate, even if they are adjusted for various factors.

When you make those adjustments, James’ losing record in the Finals isn’t as bad as it seems. But it’s not as good as Jordan’s, which is a big hurdle to overcome when comparing the legends head-to-head. And for James, a lot of that comes back to the Finals that got away in 2011, the only time LeBron’s team was favored going into the championship round and lost.

If the Heat win that series, a lot of things in NBA history probably play out differently — not least of which being the way James and his backers can argue his case against Jordan as the greatest.

