📝 The Week That Was (February 17-21, 2025)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on. Let me know what you think about the format in the comments (or email me!1), and if there are running sections you’d like to see on a regular basis.
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏒 My 🔥 Burning Questions 🔥 for the Second Half of the NHL Season - Looking ahead to the NHL’s return from the 4 Nations Face-Off, I engaged in my yearly All-Star break interrogation of the biggest questions still to be answered this season.
🏀🏈 Atlanta Is Where Opponents Forget How to Miss - In one of the weirdest city-based trends I can remember, the Falcons and Hawks are powerless to stop opponents from making everything, especially in their own building.
🏒 Once a Mismatch, the U.S. and Canada Finally Meet as Hockey Equals - Ahead of the 4 Nations title game, I dug into the dramatically evolving history of the Canadian-American rivalry on ice.
🏁 William Byron Has Mastered the Art of the Opportunistic Win - With Byron becoming just the fifth driver to ever win back-to-back Daytona 500s, I wrote about his signature habit of “vulturing” late wins.
🏁 Is William Byron NASCAR’s best closer? - Along similar lines, I looked at which other drivers win the most with late passes and other clutch moves.
🏁🎧 Vulture Culture - This week on, and I talked about Byron’s win at Daytona, my story on NASCAR vultures, and we looked ahead to the favorites and underrated picks at Atlanta.
🏀 Programming Note: Be sure to check out ESPN’s Bubble Watch to find my ongoing analysis of teams vying to make the NCAA tournament, and consult the NCAA Tournament Meta-Forecast 📊 for the big picture across a bunch of different models.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 The Worst Offensive Game in NFL History by
🏈 Putting the E in Explosives: A Note on Accounting for Game State in Big Play Rate by
🏈▶️ I played all 91 Madden games | Full Series Retrospective by Jason Graves
🏈 The Jordon Rules by
🏈 Signs Pointing Towards UGA's First 1000-Yard Tailback Since... 2019?! by
🏈 Sex, Lies and Video Games (Mailbag Pt. 3) by
🏀 How the NBA All-Star Game Became Crap by
-
🏀 Auburn basketball just may be historically good by
🏀 The Sixers' Vacation From Accountability Is Almost Over by
🏀 Questions You Should Ask Before Deciding Who Should Be the 2024-25 NBA MVP by
🏀 The Victor Wembanyama ripple effects by
🏀 I Admit it, I’m a Lakers Hater by
⚾️ Why ESPN ended its 35-year relationship with Major League Baseball by
⚾️ American (League) Made: Which AL Farm Systems Carry the Most Momentum into 2025? by
⚾️ Things To Watch Out For As Spring Training Games Begin by
⚾️ Willie Mays Holds a Mind-Blowing Home Run Record That'll Never Be Broken by
🏒 Bobby Hull’s Brain by
🏒 I was wrong about the 4 Nations Face-Off. It was awesome. by
🏒 Of Ice And Men: A complete beginner's guide to professional hockey by
🏁 1,000 Greatest Drivers: Ryan Newman by
🎵 It really ties the movie together by
🌿 The Rise of the New Romanticism by
👀 The Future Childless Cat Guys by
🥚 Stop blaming rising egg prices on market power by
✍️ The Hidden Substack Features that 99% of Writers Don't Use by
Neil’s Substack Throwback of the week
Old YouTube game of the week
Expos vs. Mets in Puerto Rico! (FULL GAME)
Music to play us out
“One Hand, One Heart” - Dave Grusin presents West Side Story
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
Neil’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I’m at neil[dot]paine[at]gmail[dot]com.
Thanks for the shoutout!