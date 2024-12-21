In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on. Let me know what you think about the format in the comments (or email me!), and if there are running sections you’d like to see on a regular basis.

Programming note: Since we’re coming up on Christmas and New Year’s, and internet traffic is always down anyway with people being away from the office on vacation, I’ll be slowing down the posting a little bit over the next couple of weeks. I’ll still update the various models/stats daily, and post some stuff (when the fancy strikes me), but we’ll be back with a more regular pace of posts in 2025.

In the meantime, I’d like to wish a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all of my wonderful subscribers, without whom this Substack would not be possible. Thank you for a great first (full) year of the newsletter, and here’s to an even better sophomore campaign! 😊🎄🎁📈

What I did this week

Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

Some interesting things I read/watched this week

A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week.

Old YouTube game of the week

Bulls vs Knicks 1994 Christmas Day Game

Music to play us out

Vince Guaraldi Trio - Skating

Filed under: Weekly Round-up