📝 The Week That Was (August 19-23, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
Stealing a bit from Will Leitch’s newsletter format, here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏈2024 NFL Elo Ratings and Projections📈 - In anticipation of the NFL season, I rebooted my continuation of the old FiveThirtyEight Elo ratings for 2024. And with the help of the nflseedR package for R, I was able to deliver improved season simulations with odds of making the playoffs, winning the division, winning the Super Bowl, etc.
🏈 The Golden Age of Running Backs Ruined the Running Back - Prompted by a few random deep-dives on Pro-Football-Reference, I wrote about just how amazing the top crop of mid-2000s RBs were… and how their downfalls mirrored that of their position overall in the years to follow.
🏁 Daytona has earned its reputation as a place where anything can happen - As NASCAR makes its way to Daytona International Speedway for the penultimate race of the 2024 regular season, I looked at just how predictably unpredictable the track has been throughout history.
⚾ Baseball Bytes: Aaron Judge's Impossible Progress - My weekly baseball column focused on Judge’s improbable ability to keep raising the bar for himself — plus items about the pitchers who tell us early when they're "on", and rookies hitting for the cycle.
🏒 What History Says About the Maple Leafs’ Tavares-Matthews Captaincy Swap - The Maple Leafs made an uncommon captain swap last week, switching the “C” from John Tavares to Auston Matthews… while Tavares is still on the team. I looked for similar historical situations and broke down how they usually worked out.
⚾ Is MLB's Superteam Era Facing Its Kryptonite? - Coming off a decade of dominant squads — a record four teams won 100+ games in both 2019 and 2022 — the theme of MLB’s 2024 season has been a return to parity. I tried to put that within a little bit of historical context.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
⚽ Could America’s Best Athletes Save U.S. Soccer? by
🏈 INTO THIN AIR: Why It’s (Nearly) Impossible to Win Three Straight Super Bowls by Michael MacCambridge ()
🏈 House of Strauss: Warren Sharp on the NFL by
🏃♀️ Don't Run A Marathon by
🏈 Memphis Football: The Program of the Future by
🏈 The art of the bridge quarterback by Football Doesn't Matter
🏁 Modeling Formula One: Getting to the Forecast by
✍️ "Screen journalism" and Substack by
🎮 How Sega Sports Created Their Own Downfall and Gave EA an NFL Monopoly When NFL2K5 Faced Madden 2005 by GTV Japan
🏈 Is NCAA Football 2002 A Look Into the Future of EA Sports College Football? by The Touchback
🏈 Predicting the 1924 National Champs by
🏀 No, 40% of transfers are not uncommitted by
⚾ Would Forcing Starting Pitchers to Go At Least Six Innings Make MLB Games Better? by
⚾ LARRY WALKER & THE 1994 EXPOS / What might have been & what could never be by
🏀 Championship Points // Putting championships won by each NBA franchise in context by
🏀 The Distributor Special: Three Young Offensive Engines To Watch In 2024-25 by
💻 Narrative-Driven Predictions: Explaining Our ChatGPT-4o-mini Experiment in Election Forecasting by
🏈 Not a specific story, but check out the work done by at their site — it tracks depth charts (with player ratings!) for every team in FBS, which is wild.
Old YouTube game of the week
Jerry Rice's ICONIC Monday Night! (Raiders vs. 49ers 1994, Week 1)
Music to play us out
Anthony DiLorenzo - “ABC College Football Theme (1998)”
