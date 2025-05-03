📝 The Week That Was (April 28-May 2, 2025)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on. Let me know what you think about the format in the comments (or email me!1), and if there are running sections you’d like to see on a regular basis.
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏀 Gregg Popovich Built the NBA’s Best Modern Defense. Then He Built One of Its Best Offenses. - In honor of the news that Pop was stepping down as the Spurs’ head coach, I looked at how he evolved with the game, guiding San Antonio from a defensive juggernaut to an offensive machine.
⚾ Baseball Bytes: Aaron Judge Is an All-Timer in Our Midst - Judge is tracking for a run of prime seasons that only legends have matched. Why don’t we always think of him on that level? Plus, Ken Griffey Jr. made his Cincinnati debut 25 years ago, and a look at the likely playoff teams by division.
🏀 These NBA Playoffs Still Belong to the Thunder, Celtics and Cavs - As fun as it is to think about other teams winning it all this year, let’s get real: The top trio steamrolled Round 1, and my model says they remain overwhelmingly likely to win it all.
🏀 2025 NBA playoffs: What a championship says for these teams - Relatedly, my ESPN column looked at each realistic championship contender, and what the prevailing media narrative or lesson would be if they managed to win the 2025 championship.
🏀🏒🏈⚾ What’s a Home Playoff Game Worth Now? - After the pandemic, how did the effect of home advantage in the postseason change in the NBA, NHL, NFL and MLB?
🏁 Chase Elliott is NASCAR’s steadiest driver, but at what cost? - At NASCAR.com, I wrote about the fascinating case of the sport’s most popular driver, who has morphed in recent years from a consistent winner to a steady driver with a lower ceiling but a much higher floor.
🏁🎧 The Chase Elliott Eras Tour - This week on Podracing,and I broke down a surprisingly clean race at Talladega; we then did a deep dive through Chase Elliott’s winless streak, which is a lot better than it looks on paper. And finally, we made our picks for the one-and-done contest.
🏒 A Brief History of Toronto Maple Leaf Playoff Choke Jobs - The Leafs did their best to potentially blow a 3-0 lead against Ottawa in Round 1, so I looked at when and how the once-proud franchise gained its reputation for postseason failure.
🏀 Who Are the Unsung Heroes of the 2025 NBA Playoffs (So Far)? - Not every playoff standout is a superstar: Using Estimated RAPTOR WAR, I spotlighted players like Ty Jerome, Max Strus and Alex Caruso — hidden gems who drive team success without eye-popping box-score stats.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🎧 House of Strauss: Mike Pesca byand
🏈 Separating Skill From Results: An Analysis of QB Skill in the NFL by
🏈 "Diminishing Skills" (1993) by
🏀 How To Build A CBB Roster In 2025 by
🏀 OKC and the Playoff Experience Paradox by
🏀 Luka Dončić’s declining athleticism is already clear to the eye — and in the numbers by
🏀 Jalen Brunson is Always Right on Time. by
🏀 My Favorite Defenders From The 24/25 Season by
🏀 Grades for the 2025 men's basketball coaching carousel by
🏀 Scottie's epic forgotten dunk by
⚾️ Sarah Is Baseball and The Rarity Score by
⚾️ "I'm Running for Excitement" (1985) by
⚾️ Ball Night '95: The Last Forfeit in Baseball History by
🏒 Which Goalies Can You Trust These Stanley Cup Playoffs? by
🎵 Have There Been Any Standards Released in the Last 25 Years? by
🎵▶️ The Most "American" Songs Of All Time, According To Chart Data by Bandsplaining
Neil’s Substack Throwback of the Week:
Old YouTube Game of the Week
April 17, 2007 - Mets vs Phillies
(Note: I was prompted to find some 2007 Phillies content after listening to Chase Utley, Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins on the latter two’s 6-1-1 Podcast.)
Music to Play Us Out
“We Built This City” - Starship
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
