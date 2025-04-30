Welcome to Baseball Bytes — a column in which I point out several byte-sized pieces of information that jumped out to me from my various baseball spreadsheets. If you’ve noticed a Baseball Byte of your own, email me and I’ll feature it in a future column!

⚾ Judgement Day

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees heads in from the outfield during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on April 25, 2025. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge is a tough guy to overlook. That goes both literally — at 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, only Orioles pitcher Félix Bautista can match him on both height and weight among current MLB players — and in terms of performance. Over the past five seasons, no player has hit more home runs than Judge’s 204 dingers; Shohei Ohtani is a relatively distant second at 184.

So why does it still feels like Judge is not quite given his due as an all-time legend currently in our midst?

I ask this because Judge’s start to the 2025 season has been as good as any in his already stellar career: He went into Tuesday’s game at Baltimore with a slash line of .405/.496/.703, good for an 1.199 OPS and the most Wins Above Replacement (WAR) per 162 team games of any player in baseball, tracking for an astronomical 14.5 WAR over a full season’s worth of games.