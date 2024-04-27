The Week That Was (April 22-26, 2024)
What I did this week
🏈 NFL Teams Still Can't Beat the Draft - A decade after I wrote that no NFL team could consistently get better-than-expected returns in the draft, I updated the research to include the past 10 years. Has anything changed? (Hint: No.)
🏈 Michael Penix Jr. Is Cursed! (Maybe.) - With 6 quarterbacks (!!) going within the first 12 picks of the NFL draft, I looked at the recent fates of the first, second, third (and fourth, and fifth…) QBs drafted, and how big of a drop-off there is between each QB in the order.
⚾ Are the Astros in Big Trouble? - We’re used to seeing the Houston Astros dominate the American League, but the cracks are starting to seriously show early this season. Can Houston overcome its uncharacteristically slow start?
🏀 The Knicks — and a trio of Main Line stars — are bringing their Villanova connection back to Philly - For the Philadelphia Inquirer, I wrote about how the Knicks are being carried in their series against the Sixers by a trio with big-time Philly roots.
⚾ This Texas-Sized Rookie Rivalry Isn’t Much of One... Yet - The rookie prospect battle between Texas Rangers OFs Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford has been relatively one-sided so far (in Carter’s favor), though the two have a lot in common — and could be one of the game’s scariest duos soon.
🏒 The L.A. Kings’ Potential Misery Has Some Company — But Not Much - With a very real chance that the Kings lose to the Edmonton Oilers in the first round again, they would join an exclusive club of teams who lost to the same opponent in the playoffs in three consecutive seasons.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
🏈 Why talking about Colorado is unlike anything else in college football by
⚾ Baseball's Missing Managers by
⚾ When a 13 Year Old Girl Was Baseball's Biggest Star by Stark Raving Sports
-
⚾ The Dreaded Baseball Savant Screenshot by A Brand New Ball Game
😵💫 Why Everything is Becoming a Game by
🌳 The Invigorating Spirit of Nature by
⚾ The Most RIGGED Game in Baseball History... The Eric Gregg Game by Gomer
🎮 How Peyton Manning's excellence ruined Madden, while also getting it right by
⚾ Tito Francona Laughs, Verlander Returns, John Sterling Retires by Is This A Great Game, Or What?
Chart of the week
Old YouTube game(s) of the week
Braves vs Cubs (7-22-1997)
Music to play us out
Gusty Garden Galaxy - Super Mario Galaxy Music Extended
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
