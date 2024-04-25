An exterior view of Ford Field, home of the NFL Detroit Lions, with a sign displayed to announce the upcoming NFL draft. (Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Ten years ago, I wrote one of my most popular articles ever at FiveThirtyEight, with this catchy title:

“No Team Can Beat the Draft”

The premise was simple: Building off the academic work of Richard Thaler and my friend Cade Massey, I showed that the NFL Draft was an efficient market — that draft slots generally describe how good a player’s future career will be according to Approximate Value (AV), but that deviations from the long-term average for each slot (i.e., steals or busts) tend to be non-repeatable from the perspective of a team or general manager.

In other words, for all the time and energy spent trying to find diamonds in the rough, you’re just as likely to get someone who underperforms the typical production of a given draft pick number as you are to find someone who overperforms. And even if you did well in the draft for a year or two, you probably had to get lucky to do it.

In the years since, the draft has only grown in popularity and attention, with an estimated 54 million people watching it last year (according to the NFL). I’m sure as or more eyeballs will be glued to the TV watching it tonight. But for all the extra scrutiny, teams haven’t gotten any better at beating the draft market over the past 10 years.

When I looked at it a decade ago, there was no year-to-year correlation between the surplus value (defined as the AV produced above or below the average for a given pick slot within the player’s first 5 seasons) a team got out of its picks in one year and the subsequent year. The same exact story was true over the 2014-2023 drafts that followed:

The same is true if we look at across longer periods of time. Here’s a comparison between the best drafting teams from 2014-23 and what they did over the 2004-13 span that led into my story:

The Kansas City Chiefs are the most successful drafting team of the past decade, which isn’t surprising — during those years, they landed Patrick Mahomes and a host of other big contributors (not even including Travis Kelce, who was snagged in the previous decade). But during the decade before, they were mediocre in the draft at best. Meanwhile, the best drafting team of the previous decade — the Seattle Seahawks — was nothing special over the decade that followed. A run of hot drafts can set your team up for a lot of winning, but it’s no guarantee of ongoing draft success going forward.

While the decision-makers weren’t always the same across decades for each franchise — far from it, in fact — that’s also sort of the point. Teams moved on to new GMs and scouts because they felt like they could get better results on draft day, and that proved true to some extent, with performance regressing toward the middle of the pack. (Unless you were the Cleveland Browns.) But the successful teams who didn’t turn over their front offices also regressed heavily to the mean.

That’s probably why, when I looked at general managers’ consistency in beating the draft 10 years ago, I found that there were two types of GMs: Those who had no demonstrated ability to outdraft the market, and those with some slight ability who were nonetheless recently fired for poor drafts.

This doesn’t mean teams are worse at evaluating draft talent. Given the data at their disposal, as well as the ability to internalize lessons from thinkers like Massey and Thaler, the draft process might be more rigorous now than it’s ever been before. But that just means the margins are tighter between success and failure — and, paradoxically, the role of chance in determining outcomes is even greater.

In other words, the more efficient the market is overall — a good thing if we want the best players to get picked in the right order — the less of an edge any one team or evaluator has in getting extra value against the field. Nobody can beat the draft; long may it stay that way.

