Getty Images

In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on. Let me know what you think about the format in the comments (or email me!), and if there are running sections you’d like to see on a regular basis.

What I did this week

Stealing a bit from Will Leitch’s newsletter format, here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

Some interesting things I read/watched this week

SNAP Judgment NBA and NHL playoff predictions

I tend to think the prediction model dashboards serve as a good synthesis of what my “official” predictions would be if I’d written out a full-fledged playoff preview (instead of coming down with the flu this week, which is what actually happened 🤒).

But sometimes, you also have to just have some fun with your picks instead of relying religiously on the probabilities. That’s where the patented SNAP (Statistics Not Applied to Produce) Judgement predictions come in. For both the NBA and NHL, I’m offering up these largely vibes-based (and possibly quite inaccurate!) predictions to counteract all of those stodgy statistical forecasts. They’re based on a combo of what I think would be cool to see happen and what still feels at least vaguely plausible.

(What’s the point of these? Mainly, I figured I should get some brackets written down somewhere here on the blog, in case they end up looking good. Otherwise, we’ll be sure to memory-hole these bad boys, LOL.)

Old YouTube game (s) of the week

2002 Eastern Conference 1st Round, Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic

Music to play us out

John Mayer, "83"

Filed under: Weekly Round-up