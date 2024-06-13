A detail view of signage outside the arena before Game Three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

When the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks face off in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, the Mavs will be trying to take the first steps toward making history — attempting to become the first NBA team ever to come back from down 3-0 in any series, ever.

But the Celtics will also be trying to do something that’s rarer than it seems like it should be: Simply sweeping a championship series.

The NBA has only seen one Finals sweep in the past 17 years — when the Golden State Warriors ran roughshod over the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018 — and only three in the past 29 years. And basketball isn’t alone — MLB has only seen one World Series sweep since 2007, and the NHL hasn’t had a Stanley Cup sweep since the Red Wings beat the Capitals all the way back in 1998, 26 years ago.

If you’re counting, that means the three series-based major men’s pro sports have had just two combined sweeps in the past 17 years.

There was a time when championship-round sweeps are a lot more common. During the 1990s, there were nine total sweeps across those three leagues: Five in the NHL, three in MLB and one in the NBA. But that number has dwindled with time. In the 2000s, only five championships went 4-0 (three in MLB and two in the NBA); in the 2010s, just two did (one in MLB and one in the NBA); and none have done it in the 2020s yet.

Of course, maybe we shouldn’t expect that many sweeps in the Finals or the World Series. After all, the title round theoretically would feature two of the best — and more importantly, most evenly matched — teams in the league each year. Perhaps it’s just really difficult to beat another great team four times in a row, including twice on the road. So how many sweeps should we expect under normal circumstances anyway?

We can try to answer this by looking at the pre-series Elo ratings for both championship competitors in each league, each season. Since the Elo ratings can be converted to win probabilities (at either team’s home venue), we can also calculate the odds of a sweep by either team. For instance, based on the pre-series ratings for the Celtics and Mavericks, we’d have expected there to be a 12.6 percent chance of a sweep going in: 10.2 percent for Boston and 2.5 percent for Dallas.

According to that method, here’s a look at cumulative actual versus “expected” sweeps by year since 1990:

From 1990 until about 2007 or so, we were getting roughly as many sweeps as we would expect based on the Elo ratings. (Sometimes we’d be running at a slight surplus, sometimes at a slight deficit, but it tended to even out to net-zero.) But then something happened. Aside from the San Francisco Giants’ rather stunning sweep of the Detroit Tigers in the 2012 World Series (Detroit was actually a fairly solid favorite beforehand) and the aforementioned 2018 Warriors’ sweep of the Cavs (an, um, less surprising result), even the most lopsided title bouts have failed to yield sweeps as often as we’d expect.

Which leads us to the obvious question: Why?

The conspiratorially-minded among us might immediately suspect that this is somehow related to the fact that TV networks, advertisers and various other entities invested in selling the Finals as an entertainment product didn’t spend all of that money to have a short, less-than-compelling series conclude the season. As a hardened cynic myself, I can understand that impulse — although it’s difficult to understand the mechanism by which it would happen, aside from suspect officiating. (And who would have watched the fourth quarter of Celtics-Mavs Game 3 and thought the refs were trying to avert a sweep?)

Perhaps a less shady explanation is just that underdog teams are learning how to exploit the favorite’s weaknesses better than before, if just for a game or two — just enough to prevent a sweep. (The so-called “Gentleman’s Sweep,” a 4-1 series outcome, has increased steadily in frequency since the 1990s, lending credence to this theory.) Or it could be that recent changes in series format, particularly in how rest and travel days are spaced out, could help underdogs play more to the best of their abilities as the series goes on.

Or it could be that recent changes in series format, particularly in how rest and travel days are spaced out, could help underdogs play more to the best of their abilities as the series goes on.

Whatever the root cause, it’s clear that championship sweeps are just not a thing that happen anywhere near as much as they used to. Which would make what the Celtics are trying to do all the more impressive: In an age of invisible forces working against the sweep, Boston has a chance to break out the brooms anyway.

