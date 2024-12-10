Soto, MLB’s new $765 million man. (Illustration: FOX Sports)

The Juan Soto Sweepstakes is over, and the 26-year-old superstar slugger is staying in New York — but he’ll have to update his address from the Bronx to Queens. As various sources reported Sunday night, Soto will be joining the New York Mets on a 15-year, $765 million deal, setting a new record for the most valuable contract in the history of professional sports.

On top of adding a player of Soto’s talent — he was MLB’s fifth-most valuable player last season by Wins Above Replacement — the symbolism of the deal is an undeniable coup for the Mets. Soto’s $51 million average salary shatters the previous high for a player who went from the Yankees to the Mets between seasons (Curtis Granderson, at $13 million in 2014). He is the biggest star the boys from Queens have ever pried away from their pinstripe-clad big brothers.

Many have noted that this represents a paradigm shift of sorts in the dynamic between the Big Apple baseball rivals. Here’s Yahoo’s Jake Mintz on that subject:

“For decades the Yankees have operated as a behemoth, an unimpeachable, untouchable financial juggernaut atop the baseball world. It’s a track record of economic superiority that stretches all the way back to Babe Ruth. When Hal’s father, George Steinbrenner, bought the club in 1973, in the dawning days of MLB’s free-agent era, that dollar-bill bullying only intensified. The Yankees have always spent the most money, both to keep their own players and to acquire new ones. Now they aren’t even the top dogs in their own city. Juan Soto is on the Mets because Cohen is a much, much richer man than Steinbrenner. Suddenly, the Mets, long a baseball punch line for their frugality under old ownership and their propensity for wonky controversy, are all grown up. They’re not just sitting at the adult table but commanding it with ungodly gobs of money. [...] Steinbrenner, whose fortune comes directly from the success of the Yankees, simply cannot operate in that hemisphere. And if he had outbid Cohen’s offer, surely Cohen would have re-upped the ante. That dynamic signifies a significant changing of the guard, both in the Big Apple and across MLB. The Mets and Dodgers are in a financial league of their own. The Yankees are a level below. Such a statement would’ve sounded preposterous 15 years ago, when the Mets were run by the stingy Wilpon family and the Dodgers were bankrupt by a clueless owner.”

In terms of what Soto brings to the Mets, it’s hard to argue he isn’t worth the money, at least for the foreseeable future. By FanGraphs’ estimation, his production was worth $65.1 million last season, and he projects to be worth something in the $54-55 million range in 2025. His most similar batters through age 25 are unanimously either Hall of Famers already (Frank Robinson, Ken Griffey Jr.), future HOFers (Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, Miguel Cabrera) or guys like Andruw Jones who could get the call eventually. Something would have to go seriously wrong for Soto not to join them in Cooperstown someday.

So in that sense, Cohen is doing exactly what he set out to when he bought the team nearly 5 years ago. The hedge-fund manager grew up a Mets fan on Long Island, and he vowed to use his substantial wealth and data-driven business background to transform the franchise into a Dodgers-esque championship contending machine. If you’re going to leverage all of that for any player, it may as well be Soto. That it comes at the expense of the crosstown behemoth Yankees is just the icing on the cake.

But Cohen may also be out-Yankee-ing the Yankees at a moment in baseball when pure spending carries more diminishing returns than ever.

As I wrote before the Dodgers-Yankees World Series got underway, the starry matchup obscured the fact that salary was less correlated with winning percentage in 2024 (0.36) than in the average season since the 1994 player’s strike (0.44). And if we plot the trend of payroll-versus-wins over time, the general relationship is trending weaker than it was in the late 2000s (when the Yankees last won a title) or especially the late 1990s (when the Yankees had their most recent dynasty):

In 2024, payroll explained just 13 percent of the variation in team records, while that share is 15 percent over the past five seasons. (By comparison, that share was nearly 30 percent in the late 1990s.) As teams have shied away from spending as much on free agents — with some exceptions, such as Shohei Ohtani — and built around younger, cheaper talents instead, winning has become more about drafting, player development and finding hidden gems than getting into bidding wars on the open market.

Another reason why old-school, Steinbrennerian spending might be less linked with championships in the modern game is the nature of the playoff format. Before the strike, a team needed only to outlast three other teams to hoist the World Series trophy; that number is 11 now. The expanded playoffs have yielded more pitfalls for top teams, even if you have a Soto-level star on your side.

When I looked at the Dodgers’ expected championships won, I ran a regression to generate pre-playoff World Series probabilities that featured dummy variables for the particular structure of the postseason over time. We can use those to conduct a version of the same exercise (with WAR instead of Elo ratings as the team’s talent input) to see the effect of adding a Soto-like player in different eras of the game.

Soto generated 8.0 WAR almost exactly on the number last year, and the Mets as a whole had 38.1 WAR with 1.3 coming from their right fielders. So let’s model the World Series odds for a playoff team improving from 38.1 to 44.8 WAR, depending on what era they played in — that of the original Division Series (1995-2011), the Wild Card Game (2012-21, except in 2020); the one-off COVID format of 2020; and the Expanded Wild Card (2022-24):

Unlike in the glory days of the dynasty Yankees, a team like the Mets can now expect less of a boost in World Series probability from bringing in a star of Soto’s caliber simply because the format makes it harder for a great team to win. (Even the Dodgers, the closest thing we have to a dynasty in today’s game, won this past season with fewer WAR/162 than they had in any season from 2017-22.)

All of which is to say that, yes, the Mets signing Soto out from under the Yankees’ noses represents a tangible momentum shift in the war between the two NYC teams — whose battles on the field (and off!) have traditionally tilted in favor of the Bronx Bombers. With Cohen escalating his spending, and the Steinbrenner heirs less willing to keep pace, the biggest-ticket team in the city could be wearing orange and blue going forward.

But the irony is that it may matter less now than in earlier eras of the game. Even a player like Soto can only contribute so much — he may elevate the Mets from 89 wins to, say, 96 next year, and that’s if he has another career-best campaign. And in turn, 96 wins can only guarantee so much under the current postseason format. Cohen’s Steinbrenner moment may have come at the wrong moment in baseball history, then — even if it feels satisfying to finally turn the tables on the Yankees.

