Interview: Out of the Park Baseball 26 with Rich Grisham

One of my favorite video games releases this week, when Out of the Park Baseball 26 hits the virtual store-shelves on Friday, March 14. So in anticipation of that, I thought it would be fun to do a little pop-up video/podcast interview with Rich Grisham, Director of Business Development at Com2uS (OOTP’s parent company), to talk about the history of sports simulations, OOTP’s journey from a cult classic to one of the most beloved games of its type, the many different — and evolving — types of players drawn to the genre, what to expect in this year’s edition, and what the future might hold for sports sims.

For those unfamiliar, Rich and I have collaborated on a number of projects over the years, including:

So it was great to catch up with him this week. And again, you can pick up OOTP 26 for PC or Mac via Steam or the OOTP website for $49.99 USD — users who buy in the first week will also get a 10% discount — and you can watch the game trailer here:

