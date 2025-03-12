Interview: Out of the Park Baseball 26 with Rich Grisham

One of my favorite video games releases this week, when Out of the Park Baseball 26 hits the virtual store-shelves on Friday, March 14. So in anticipation of that, I thought it would be fun to do a little pop-up video/podcast interview with Rich Grisham, Director of Business Development at Com2uS (OOTP’s parent company), to talk about the history of sports simulations, OOTP’s journey from a cult classic to one of the most beloved games of its type, the many different — and evolving — types of players drawn to the genre, what to expect in this year’s edition, and what the future might hold for sports sims.
For those unfamiliar, Rich and I have collaborated on a number of projects over the years, including:
We Put Bryce Harper And Manny Machado On A Bunch Of Different Teams
What Out Of The Park Baseball 24 Thinks About The '23 Season
What Out Of The Park Baseball 25 Thinks About The '24 Season
Ryan Howard’s Career Is Dead. The Shift Killed It. (This is a Rob Arthur story using OOTP that I edited.)
So it was great to catch up with him this week. And again, you can pick up OOTP 26 for PC or Mac via Steam or the OOTP website for $49.99 USD — users who buy in the first week will also get a 10% discount — and you can watch the game trailer here:
