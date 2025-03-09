A Trio of Goons: NHL Trade Deadline + Ovechkin/Gretzky Edition!

It’s a very special edition of

, in which

and I are joined by

,

, Canadian resident, and general hockey expert

in the wake of Friday’s NHL trade deadline. We talk about the big moves of the day — debating a little

(as led by Dallas) in the West — and Gare takes us through the significance of Alex Ovechkin

, at a time when things involving both

and

are particularly fraught. We also talk a bit about

as a young man and dive into the psychology of the Great One’s relationship with his homeland.

As promised in the show, I’ll re-post my chart of net Goals Above Replacement (GAR) talent added minus subtracted by each team through its trades since Jan. 1:

And be sure to check out Gare’s Substack, How to Succeed in Sportswriting (without Really Trying), along with his book of the same name, his biography of Sidney Crosby — highly recommended — and his recent post about players who knew Gretzky as a teammate before he made the NHL:

Filed under: NHL, Hockey, Podcast