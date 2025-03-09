A Trio of Goons: NHL Trade Deadline + Ovechkin/Gretzky Edition!

It’s a very special edition of, in which and I are joined by author, Substacker, Canadian resident, and general hockey expert in the wake of Friday’s NHL trade deadline. We talk about the big moves of the day — debating a little Winnipeg versus the field (as led by Dallas) in the West — and Gare takes us through the significance of Alex Ovechkin challenging Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record, at a time when things involving both Ovi and Gretz are particularly fraught. We also talk a bit about what Gretzky was like as a young man and dive into the psychology of the Great One’s relationship with his homeland.
As promised in the show, I’ll re-post my chart of net Goals Above Replacement (GAR) talent added minus subtracted by each team through its trades since Jan. 1:
And be sure to check out Gare’s Substack, How to Succeed in Sportswriting (without Really Trying), along with his book of the same name, his biography of Sidney Crosby — highly recommended — and his recent post about players who knew Gretzky as a teammate before he made the NHL:
