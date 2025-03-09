Neil’s Substack
Neil’s Substack
A Trio of Goons: NHL Trade Deadline + Ovechkin/Gretzky Edition!
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:02:45
-1:02:45

A Trio of Goons: NHL Trade Deadline + Ovechkin/Gretzky Edition!

Neil and Walt chat with the great Gare Joyce about deadline moves, Ovi's record chase and Canada's strained relationship with Wayne Gretzky.
Neil Paine
,
Gare Joyce
, and
Walter Hickey
Mar 09, 2025
Share
Transcript

It’s a very special edition of

A Couple of Goons
, in which
Walter Hickey
and I are joined by author, Substacker, Canadian resident, and general hockey expert
Gare Joyce
in the wake of Friday’s NHL trade deadline. We talk about the big moves of the day — debating a little Winnipeg versus the field (as led by Dallas) in the West — and Gare takes us through the significance of Alex Ovechkin challenging Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record, at a time when things involving both Ovi and Gretz are particularly fraught. We also talk a bit about what Gretzky was like as a young man and dive into the psychology of the Great One’s relationship with his homeland.

As promised in the show, I’ll re-post my chart of net Goals Above Replacement (GAR) talent added minus subtracted by each team through its trades since Jan. 1:

And be sure to check out Gare’s Substack, How to Succeed in Sportswriting (without Really Trying), along with his book of the same name, his biography of Sidney Crosby — highly recommended — and his recent post about players who knew Gretzky as a teammate before he made the NHL:

How to Succeed in Sportswriting (without Really Trying)
No. 269: "I MADE WAYNE GRETZKY CRY" / And now he's making us cry foul. My buddy who humbled Brantford's hero as a teen & others who brushed with Greatness.
In a more innocent time: Wayne Gretzky, age 16, between his linemates with the Soo Greyhounds, the grumpy Dan Lucas and the smiling Paul (Henry) Mancini…
Read more
10 days ago · 6 likes · 1 comment · Gare Joyce

Filed under: NHL, Hockey, Podcast

Neil’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

Neil’s Substack
Neil’s Substack
Analytical but narrative -- blending the past and future of sportswriting
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Neil Paine
Gare Joyce
Writes How to Succeed in Sportswriting (without Really Trying) Subscribe
Walter Hickey
Writes Numlock News Subscribe
Recent Episodes
🎁Let’s Have a Chill Holiday Hangout Opening Trading Cards and Remembering Some Guys!🎄
  Neil Paine