Tua Tagovailoa’s Miami Dolphins had one of the biggest gaps between passing and rushing effectiveness last season. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

One aspect of football strategy that I’ve long been fascinated by is the complex playcalling dynamic between running the ball and passing it. What is the right mix of each play type?

Traditionally, coaches often tended to aim for balance — if not an exact 50-50 split — presumably to make the offense less predictable, while also taking advantage of whatever play the defense was less ready for. Running was often used to set up the pass, lulling the defense to sleep with three yards and a cloud of dust before heaving it over the top for a big gain.

Empirically, though, it’s also true that passes gain more yards on average than runs. (A lot more, in fact.) As rule changes made passing easier, the NFL started taking advantage by throwing the ball more and more — but from a game-theoretical perspective, as long as a gap exists in efficiency between the pass and the run, you should pass the ball even more. For years, this made for a puzzling disconnect in which teams weren’t testing the limits of the passing game enough to make runs and passes equally worthwhile.

That was, until recently. Over the past few seasons, the premium between passing and running has shrunk considerably, if not outright disappeared, depending on how you measure it. This suggests teams have finally found an optimal mix under which running is no longer massively overvalued — though it is unclear whether that will remain true going forward.

At a glance, it may not seem like anything has really changed in the interplay between passing and rushing. The average pass in 2023 yielded 6.0 net yards, while the average run gained 4.2 — good for a gap of 1.8 yards per play, the same as it was in 2006 (or 1992, or 1979):

But as Chase Stuart pointed out in a seminal 2008 PFR Blog post entitled “Why do teams run the ball?”, simply looking at raw averages misses the potential for passing plays to end in events like interceptions or sacks. (Both play types can also end in fumbles, but Chase didn’t have that data at the time; as it turns out, they have a pretty equal rate of happening on each play type anyway.) So Chase used adjusted yards per play in his analysis, and he found that running the ball was actually more efficient than passing until 1980 — at which point a gap began developing, though a smaller one than suggested by pure yards per play.

Now, of course, we have even better tools to analyze the run-versus-pass dynamic, which I want to dig into some here.

First, let’s look at Expected Points Added (EPA) — which measures how much a team’s chances of scoring changed on any given play — for each play type, according to nflfastR’s model. We’ll make one further adjustment for our purposes here, setting the average play from scrimmage to zero net EPA, so we can see how both runs and passes compare to the overall average offensive snap. Here’s how that adjusted EPA per play has evolved since the stat was first calculated in 1999:

Now that is a remarkable change! As recently as 2015, the per-play gap in EPA between passing and rushing was as wide as it had ever been this century, but in 2022 the two play types had essentially achieved parity — runs were as efficient as passes and vice-versa. (Granted, in an environment where 57 percent of all plays were passes.) Passing took a slight lead again in 2023, though the gap was as narrow as it had ever been before 2022, tying the leaguewide differential from 2003.

I’m a fan of breaking down football stats by situation when possible, so I wanted to see whether this trend also held true specifically in “neutral” circumstances: Early downs (1-2), reasonable yardage to go (10 or fewer), between the 20-yard-lines, with the margin within a TD, in quarters 1-3. And as it turns out, passing still carries a huge premium in those types of situations:

But rushing is an increasingly useful situational tool outside of those neutral conditions. Interestingly, this is something coaches always seem to have intuited, with one answer to the “why run the ball?” question typically being that it’s a low-risk way to burn clock when the goal is to maximize winning rather than points or yardage. And in fact, we can see this in action when we look at Win Probability Added (WPA) instead of EPA, to account for how each play type contributes to winning the game.

By this accounting, which is probably the most holistic way of looking at the pass-run efficiency gap (because it naturally accounts for the situational value of rushing), running the ball was actually a more efficient path to victory than passing in 2022, and passing only re-took the narrowest of leads in 2023. That’s a very different story than you might get from simply looking at yards per play, or from the narrative that running the ball (or stopping the run) are largely irrelevant in today’s NFL.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t still imbalanced teams with big gaps between how effective their passing and running games are. Here, for instance, were the WPA passing premiums for every team a season ago, which really illustrates how much variation there still is among teams in that regard:

Leaguewide, though, we’re in an age of parity between passing and rushing efficiency that we haven’t really seen before in the play-by-play stats era — and likely not since the late 1970s, if we’d had that data back then. Of course, this all comes with the caveat that it’s a recent development (things were tilted toward passing in a relatively normal way within the past 5 years) and that passing already made a slight comeback in 2023 compared with 2022.

So the past few seasons may well end up being a blip on the league’s long-term trend toward aerial supremacy. But that’s what makes this such an interesting statistical storyline for 2024 — we’re truly in a place where the league could go in either direction from here this season.

