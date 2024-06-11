Trucks are seen with Amazon Prime signage and the Thursday Night Football schedule prior to a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2022. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

It’s been a few weeks since the NFL released its full 2024 schedule, so I thought I would revisit one of my biggest pet peeves about that process: the way we talk about next season’s strength of schedule for each team.

Aside from highlighting the juicy matchups sure to bring in the most viewers, the first thing folks tend to do after the schedule release is to rank who has the easiest or most difficult slates lined up next season. And the way they do that is by calculating the combined 2023 records of a team’s opponents. By this accounting, the Cleveland Browns (with an average opponent’s winning percentage of .547) will play the toughest schedule of any team — because of course they will — while the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints (at .453 apiece) will play the easiest schedules.

That seems like a relatively straightforward way of measuring schedule strength, until you consider that we mostly don’t know how good or bad any team will be next season — and that using last year’s record isn’t even the best way to make a prediction about team quality, limited as our general ability to do that might be.

How wrong do these schedule-strength predictions based on last year’s winning percentage end up being? Going back to the NFL’s last expansion/realignment in 2002, let’s take a look at a scatter plot of each team’s preseason SOS ranking (based on opponents’ records from the previous season) and their actual SOS ranking (based on opponents’ actual records from that season):

Needless to say, the relationship there is slim. (It’s a Spearman rank correlation coefficient of 0.20, for anyone who cares.) For instance, a team projected for the No. 1 hardest schedule in preseason using this method ended up among the easiest half of NFL schedules one-third of the time. And teams projected for the 31st or 32nd-hardest schedules ended up among the hardest half of schedules nearly 40 percent of the time.

The point is, these official preseason schedule strength rankings based on last year’s records tell us next to nothing about who will actually play a hard or easy schedule.

So what’s a good solution? We can improve the rank correlation to 0.30 by swapping out last year’s winning percentage with a multi-year, regressed-to-the-mean projection of a team’s Simple Rating System (SRS) — although as you can see when I list those results below, it still gets us to a similar place at the top and bottom of the rankings.

At the margins, the Rams may have a tougher schedule than the basic method would have you believe, and the Jaguars might have it easier than it seems. (That’s cool… I guess?) SRS is better to use than winning percentage because a team’s SRS from the previous season has a higher correlation with its winning percentage this season than its previous winning percentage does. We could also make adjustments for home-field advantage, and rather than using average opponent winning percentage as our target measure of in-season schedule strength, we could use Pro-Football-Reference’s SOS metric instead.

But the bigger takeaway from all of this is that nobody really knows how difficult a team’s schedule is going to be next season. (And that’s because nobody really knows how good any given team is going to be next season.) Knowing that, maybe the only solution is to not talk about or rank future schedule strengths at all.

