The Weeks That Were (Apr. 1-12, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past two weeks.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on. (Note: Since I missed last week, this version will cover the past two weeks.) Let me know what you think about the format in the comments (or email me!1), and if there are running sections you’d like to see on a regular basis.
What I did these past 2 weeks
Stealing a bit from Will Leitch’s newsletter format, here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
💸 A history of the American economy through stadium names - For the launch of Sherwood News, I wrote a piece looking at the history of naming rights deals in the “Big Four” major men’s pro sports leagues, and how it relates to trends in the American economy at large.
😔 What Do We Do When a Great Athlete Is a Bad Person? - In response to the death of O.J. Simpson and the ongoing shame of Curt Schilling, I pondered the dilemma of recognizing athletic greatness in players who let us down morally.
⚾ MLB's Pitching Elbow Injuries Are on the Rise — And More Costly than Ever - It seems like big-name pitchers are hurting their elbows on a near-daily basis so far this season, so I looked at how this year’s pace of injured-list days — and dollars — lost to elbow injuries compared to earlier seasons.
🏀 Where Does Bronny James Rank among the NBA Draft's Worst One-and-Done Players? - I have nothing against the idea of LeBron James playing with his son in the NBA — it’d be pretty cool to see a basketball version of this — but the announcement that Bronny James was attempting to enter the draft made me look up just how bad his freshman season looks relative to other one-and-done players from history.
🏀 UConn Built Arguably the Most Dominant Men’s Champ in Modern History. Then They Did It Again. - A year ago, I wrote about the case for 2023 UConn as the most dominant modern men’s NCAA champ, based on how no opponent was able to keep the score close with them in their wins. Remarkably, the 2024 Huskies improved upon their predecessor’s numbers and made an even stronger case for the greatest tourney run.
🏀 Caitlin Clark and Iowa Met Every Challenge - This was written before Iowa’s loss in the national title game — so technically there did end up being one challenge (South Carolina) the Hawkeyes couldn’t overcome — but I marveled at how Clark and her teammates overcame a tough draw in the bracket to make the Final Four.
🏀 Is UConn-Purdue the Best NCAA Men’s Final Ever? (*On Paper) and Where Does UConn’s Dominance Rank on the Road to the Final Four?- In the lead-up to the national championship, I wrote about how both UConn and Purdue had dominated the competition to a historic degree this tournament. (This is another great argument for UConn as the GOAT — they dominated another dominant team!)
Some interesting things I read/watched these past 2 weeks
🏈 Saviors: How to Find a Franchise Quarterback by
-
🏀 Four Years of the Familiar: The Secret to Women's College Basketball's Success by
⚾ Chaos theory: Wyatt Langford & the butterfly effect. by
💰 What Will Future of Sports Betting Media Look Like? by
🏒 Connor Bedard and the value of seeing the game a different way by
🏀 Meet The NBA's Best and Worst Drivers by
🏀 LeBron's First NBA Basket was Absurd... Here's Why by Mind the Game Pod
🏈 How an 80-team, 8-division college football ‘Super League’ would’ve looked last season by Sam Khan Jr.
🏀 Zach Edey with a piano on his back by
🏀 The best of kenpom twitter in 2023-24 by
🏀 The Arkansas Disrespect is Getting Out of Hand by Hawg Homer
🏈 How one motion play swept through the NFL in 2023: ‘Everybody is copying it’ by Jourdan Rodrigue
🏀 The Take Bakery: Make America(n Basketball Prospects) Great Again by
🏎️ Las Vegas Was Primed to Fail. So Why Didn’t It? by
⚽ How a Video Game You've Never Played Changed the Biggest Sport on Earth by
🎵 Let Me Be a Sellout by
📢 The Death (and Life) of Takedown Culture by
⚾ Late Bloomers: Matt Stairs and Decisions, Decisions: The 1990 AL Cy Young by
🎮 To process his grief, actor Abubakar Salim became a game developer by
⚾ Bradley Baseball Gloves, with a Quick First Step and a Leaping Grab, Emerges from a Former Sportswriter's Basement by
Chart of the week
Biggest changes (positive or negative) in Elo rating since preseason for 2024 MLB teams, through April 11:
Old YouTube game(s) of the week
Arizona vs. Kentucky: 1997 National Championship
Music to play us out
Warren Zevon - “Keep Me in Your Heart”
(Dedicated to my late pet cat, Bertie 💔)
