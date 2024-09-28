📝 The Week That Was (September 23-27, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
⚾ Which World Series Archetype Fits Your Favorite Playoff Team? - I’m a sucker for using statistical methods like K-means clustering, so I used the MLB playoffs as an excuse to break out that algorithm in R and group World Series winners by type — then apply the typologies to this year’s contenders.
🏁 It’s (Still) Kyle Larson’s Cup Series Championship to Lose - Check out who has the best odds in my NASCAR Cup Series forecast model — now with a better race simulation methodology!
🏈 QB U: When Alabama and Georgia Became Quarterback Factories - In honor of tonight’s UGA-Bama battle, this week’s QB U column was all about the progression of each school into a passing powerhouse. Then, I pay a little tribute to the high-flying QBs of the Gulf coastal plain.
⚾ Baseball Bytes: Shohei Ohtani’s GOAT Game For 50-50 - Did Ohtani seal the first-ever 50 HR/50 SB season last week with literally the greatest single-game performance in MLB history? By one measure, yes.
⚾ Batting by the Numbers: The Evolution of Baseball’s Perfect Lineup - My first story at The Pudding! The wonderful Michelle Pera-McGhee and I looked at how MLB lineup order decisions have changed in the current era of analytics, compared with the 1980s and ‘90s.
🏈 Football Bytes: The Must-Win Games for Faltering Playoff Hopefuls - Because my NFL Elo model spits out a bunch of simulated 2024 seasons, I dug into which upcoming games have the highest leverage on teams’ chances of making the playoffs. Then I also did a fun exercise that reimagines the concept of QB W-L records.
🏀 The Sixers Have Everything Except the Ring — And Pressure to Deliver It Has Never Been Higher - Upon the news of Joel Embiid’s 3-year, $193 million contract extension, I wrote a Philly Inquirer piece about how the Sixers have all the trappings of an elite organization — but without the one thing that's missing, they're at risk of being left behind.
🏁 What do the numbers tell us about Shane Van Gisbergen’s Xfinity Series debut? - For NASCAR.com, I looked at four big statistical takeaways from the rookie full-time season of Van Gisbergen, a speedy Kiwi who has already established himself as maybe the most feared road-course racer in the sport.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
🏈 The Art of Quarterback Revenge When quarterbacks get the chance to face the franchises that drafted them and then moved on from them. by
Also: 🏈 Who Killed College Football? Suspect Number 1: Television byand (Note: I’m excited for this project!)
🏈 UNLV Sums Up College Football Today by
🏈 Coaching hire best practices by
🏈 All These Unqualified Quarterbacks are Hurting the NFL by
🏈 'He’ll be in the Mahomes category:' NFL scouts & execs are loving Jayden Daniels by
🏈 TMQ: The Case for Eli Manning by
🏈 Julian Edelman & Bill O'Brien on 2021 SEC Championship, Belichick Stories & Boston College Football by Games With Names
🏈 The Simple Analytics Decision the NFL is Finally Figuring Out by Hunter Hacking
⚾ Widescreen Ruined Baseball | Baseball Bits by Foolish Baseball
⚾ "Maybe You'll Be Here To See It" (1969) // The end in Oakland. by
⚾ How The Detroit Tigers Are Roaring Into The Playoffs by
🏀 Adam Schefter knows why Woj quit by
🏀 The Growth and Sustainability of NBA Contracts by
🏀 Nike Has Refused the Caitlin Clark Windfall by
🏀 Adrian Wojnarowski Leaves ESPN: The Rise of General Managers in College Sports by
🏀 Joel Embiid Actually Feels Responsible for This by
🏀 NBA Inside Stuff Review - Are Y'all Ready For This? by(Note: Sadly, this is the final issue of Inside Stuff — and therefore, Chris’ final review.)
🏀 Jon Koncak's big contract by
🏀 The Reason Andre Miller Learned How To Post-Up by
🏀 Realignment keeps getting dumber by
🏒 PAUL STEWART / On the anniversary of the last game at Boston Garden, my backstage profile of the ex-enforcer who reffed the farewell. by
🏒 Where Were You When the Lights Went Out? - Flyers vs. Devils, 2000 ECF by Pinholes Graham
🎰 Legalized gambling isn't the problem by
🧠 America's epistemological crisis by
😢 Disenfranchised Grief, or When Grief Doesn't Fit Society's Norms by
🎥 How The YouTube Algorithm Promotes Thievery by Zackary Smigel
Old YouTube game of the week
SEC Championship 2018: Jalen Hurts Leads Alabama to Comeback Win
Music to play us out
Rosanne Cash - Heartaches By The Number
Thanks for the shout out, Neil! Glad you enjoyed reading them!