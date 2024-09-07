📝 The Week That Was (September 2-6, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
🏈 The Kansas City Chiefs Are Chasing a 3-Peat — Here's How Other Teams Tried (And Mostly Failed) Before Them - The big talk before the NFL season opener was about the Chiefs’ bid to earn the first Super Bowl 3-peat. So I went back to research at all of the back-to-back champs, and looked at how Year 3 went for them.
🏁 What happened when we simulated the 2024 Cup playoffs 10,000 times - At NASCAR.com, I ran 10,000 simulations of the Cup Series playoffs to determine the favorites — and tracked what each playoff driver needs in order to move forward.
🏈 Time to Fire up the Cowboys’ Eternal Hype Machine Again - A new NFL season means renewed hope for the Dallas Cowboys to
winappear in their first Super Bowl since 1995 — but also another opportunity to have those hopes dashed. And at this point, would this franchise have it any other way?
⚾ Baseball Bytes: Seriously, How Are the White Sox This Bad? - My MLB column featured a taxonomy of 110+ loss baseball teams (including the dreadful ChiSox), plus the possibly anticlimactic postseason race and Marcell Ozuna’s unprecedented comeback season.
🏈 2024 NFL Elo Ratings and Projections📈 - I first pubbed this a few weeks ago, but I started updating the interactive off of Thursday night’s KC/Baltimore game.
🏈 QB U: Remembering Some Guys from Texas, Michigan and the Rest of the Week’s Top Matchups - This week’s QB U column featured a look at the best — plus the most underrated — season by a quarterback at the schools in this week’s top CFB matchups.
🏈 2024 College Football Quarterback Stats & Rankings 📈 - This week, I created a landing page for my schedule-adjusted college QB Points Above Replacement metric, which I’ll be updating all season.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
🏈 The NFL's First Game In Brazil Signifies A Shifting International Strategy by
🏈 The Suburbs // How NFL stadiums moved out and lost their way and Spill Your Own Guts // Dabo Swinney, Clemson, and the fine line between adaptation and anachronism by
🏈 The Most Powerful League in the World: NFL Case Study by
🏈 Six Stories Not About College Football by(Note: I missed this one the first time around, but it’s really poignant and you should read it.)2
🏈 The Deshaun Watson Question by
⚾ The Diamondbacks Didn’t Exist. Then They Won the World Series. by Foolish Baseball
⚾ How J.D. Drew Became the Most Hated Player in Baseball by WalkoffStudios
⚾ Why, Exactly, Is Bunting (Mostly) A Thing Of The Past? by
⚾ T10YL - 2014 MLB Trade Deadline, Part 5 by
🏀 Triple Crown Score by
🏀 Niching Down: Role Players' Biggest Improvement Needs For 2024-25 by
🏀 WNBA's Race for the Bottom: Lottery or 8th Seed? by
🏀 One-Time NBA All-Stars // Dana Barros by
🏒 A new conduit for empathy // Where does grief fit in fandom? On Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, Aaron and Drew Gordon, and the body keeping score by
🏒 Forget the Youth, Older NHL Teams Win Stanley Cups by
🎵 Don't Look Back In Anger: Britpop and cultural stagnation by
📼 We Need Video Stores Now, More Than Ever by
📊 How Dating Apps Contribute to the Demographic Crisis by
📊 Will the polls lowball Trump again? Plus, the mistakes I made in the “data journalism” era by(Note: This one contains some “inside baseball” that lines up with my experience at FiveThirtyEight.)
Music to play us out
Hirotaka Izumi - Amoshe (1988) - Explorer
