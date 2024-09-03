Welcome to Baseball Bytes — a new-ish column I’m experimenting with, in which I point out three byte-sized pieces of information that jumped out to me from my various baseball spreadsheets. If you’ve noticed a Baseball Byte of your own, email me and I’ll feature it in a future column!

⚾ Finding Company for Chicago’s Misery

I’ve already written about the Chicago White Sox a decent amount this season. But as things keep getting worse and worse on the South Side, I just can’t stay away.

After 11 straight losses — part of a horrid stretch of 47 L’s in 54 games — the team is well on its way to breaking the 1962 New York Mets’ modern record of 120 losses in a single season. According to my composite forecast on Sunday morning (before the blowout loss to Baltimore), Chicago was set to finish the year with an astonishing 121.7 losses. They were also projected to finish nearly 20 games behind the Rockies, the next-worst team, which doesn’t even seem possible.

But at the same time, we do know terrible teams like this happen. Since the MLB schedule expanded to 162 games in the early 1960s, there have been 13 other teams who lost at least 110 games during the regular season. So I thought it might be fun to break down how each of those teams might be grouped in terms of how they got this bad.

⚾ Do We Know the Postseason Field Already?

September is typically when the baseball world gears up for pennant races, with teams and fans starting to really get anxious about their postseason fates. And given how compressed this year’s top clubs are, we might expect that to especially be the case now that the calendar has flipped to the final month of the 2024 regular season.

That’s why it stood out so much to me that the distribution of the composite playoff odds (as of Sunday AM) had such a wide chasm between the top of the league and everyone else:

Clearly, we know that 76 percent does not equal 100 percent. There’s always a chance that one of the teams from the top group could fall out of playoff positioning, and one of the team’s below could leapfrog their way in. The Mets and Cubs were each within 3 games of the wild card on Sunday afternoon. But as of Sunday morning, 12 teams were at or above that 76 percent threshold, and nobody else was even at 30 percent. (The Mets sat at 28 percent, and the Red Sox were next at 14 percent.) So it’s very possible that we already know the entire 12-team playoff field right now, September drama be damned.

⚾ Ozuna’s Shocking Triple Crown Comeback

Atlanta fans might differ with me in this opinion, but it’s hard to exactly root for DH Marcell Ozuna at this point, given his extensive history of off-field incidents such as domestic violence and driving under the influence. However, whether you think he should have gotten the opportunity or not, the comeback he has made this season is nothing short of incredible. Ozuna currently ranks second in the National League in batting average, second in home runs and tied for first in RBIs, meaning it’s still possible he could secure the NL’s first Triple Crown since Joe “Ducky” Medwick in 1937.

And the path he’s taken back to this level is unprecedented in baseball history. Currently tracking for 5.0 batting WAR, he would be the first player in AL/NL history to ever:

Have a 5+ WAR/162 season (he had 7.1 in 2020, granted in a shortened schedule)

Have a below-replacement WAR/162 in at least two of the next three seasons

Return to a 5+ WAR/162 in the fourth season

Only five other players in history — Jose Altuve in 2022; Jim Wynn in 1972; Tommie Agee in 1970; Orlando Cepeda in 1967; and George Davis in 1905-06 — have ever even followed the pattern of 5+ WAR, sub-replacement in 1 of the next 3 seasons, then 5+ WAR again. Ozuna would stand alone in being so bad for multiple seasons, but also in having two great seasons sandwiched around that.

