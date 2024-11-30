📝 The Week That Was (November 25-29, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I've been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
What I did this week
Stealing a bit from Will Leitch’s newsletter format, here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏀 Men's hoops trends: Kentucky's comeback, Rutgers on the bubble - In the first edition of what will be a recurring ESPN column, I looked at 3 big stories from the world of men’s college basketball — headlined by Kentucky’s early post-Calipari success.
🏈 Football Bytes: Saquon Barkley is Defying RB Gravity - Eagles RB Saquon Barkley appeared to be an unlikely pick for a dominant 2024 season — just look at how his similar RBs did at age 27 below — but he has enjoyed a remarkable performance instead this year.
🏀 Basketball Bytes: The Rockets' Ascent Continues - Already a team on the rise, the Houston Rockets are leveling up further with the help of their improving young core.
🧊 Hockey Bytes: Sam Reinhart and the Career Year That Wasn’t - Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart had the season of a lifetime last year. Those aren’t supposed to happen twice — by definition! — but that hasn’t mattered to Reinhart early this season.
🏁 Honoring 12 standout Cup performances you might have missed in 2024 - For NASCAR.com, I awarded 12 more totally-not-fake trophies from this past season for the performances you might not have noticed.
🏀 12 NBA Takes: Reasons for Optimism - Pitching in on’s round-up this week, I offered one of my causes for hope in the early NBA (among many other choices by my fellow Substackers).
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
At the request of reader Ori, I’m going to be organizing these by sport from now on, with miscellaneous items at the bottom.
🏀 The Myth of the NBA Championship Hangover: How Champions Are Defying Convention by
🏀 Bonus Boys by
🏀 Become a delight to your enemies by
🏀 Do I Believe These Early NBA Trends? by
🏈 Where is the space in today's NFL? by
🏈 Georgia-Georgia Tech 1999 - One of the most memorable rivalry games of all time by David Hale and Mark Schlabach (Note: Yes, we had our own version of this UGA choke on Friday night. I don’t care!)
⚾ Billy Wagner and the Myth of the Failed Starter by
⚾ Jason Heyward for Shelby Miller + Andrew Friedman's First Move by
🧊 STEVE YZERMAN / I'd written about the captain a few times during Detroit's glory run, but the tribute for a best-of list had the worst possible outcome, a killer story I couldn't print by
🧊 The Devil's Hockey Dictionary PART 2 // Your translation guide to "Hockey speak" - what do "Hockey people" really mean? by
🧊 2024-25 Season Spotlight: Sam Reinhart by(Note: Check this out for a very good and totally different analysis on Reinhart!)
🧊 Does Firing NHL Head Coaches During the Season Actually Work? by
🏁 How Losing Won Max Verstappen the Public Opinion Polls by
🏁 The Most Disrespectful Moment in Sports History by
🦃 Does Thanksgiving Music Exist? by
🦃 On John Madden, Thanksgiving, Sincere Gratitude by
🦃 A few things I'm thankful for by(Thanks for the kind words, Andrew…)
🃏 A poker double feature: "WHY DO I CHOOSE THIS FOR A LIVING" by Jon Bois and Poker's Greatest Tournament Run by EmpLemon
👀 There Are No Safe Havens and BlueSky, Twitter, Celebrity, and the Is/Ought Distinction by Freddie deBoer
🎮 The Golden Era of EA Sports by
Old YouTube game of the week
Notre Dame at DePaul from the Rosemont Horizon (3/8/81)
Music to play us out
DUMPSTER DISCO by Louie Zong
