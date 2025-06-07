The Week That Was (June 2-6, 2025)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏈 Is the College Football Playoff Going to Recreate the BCS' Formulaic Approach? - After reading comments suggesting an appetite for an algorithmic selection process, I looked at how the expanded CFP might end up repeating the mistakes of the BCS era.
🏀 The Astrology of the 2025 NBA Finals (with) - People seemed to like my ESPN NBA “horoscope” last month, so I enlisted the help of an actual astrologist to give us a reading on this Thunder-Pacers matchup.
🏀 The Pacers Have Always Been Just Good Enough to Fall Short. Could This Year Be Different? - After decades of near-misses, Indiana finally has a chance to channel its dynastic ABA past — and prove their greatness by beating OKC.
🏈 2025 College Football Power Index: Best Matchups, Title Odds - For ESPN, I wrote my annual breakdown of FPI’s preseason projections — including the playoff odds, most improved teams and must-watch games.
⚾ Baseball Bytes: Depth and the Dodgers - The Dodgers assembled a star-studded, ultra-deep pitching staff — but even that hasn’t insulated them from injury woes. Plus, I wrote about Pete Crow-Armstrong (again) and highlighted a rare could-be-worse Rockies stat.
🏀 Ranking WNBA Roster Cores: Stacking 13 Teams' Young Players - Which franchises are set up for future success? I analyzed the long-term outlook of every WNBA team, based in part on how much their young stars are set to produce over the following 5 seasons.
🏒 Who Wins A Championship Rematch? The Stanley Cup Final is Florida versus Edmonton again — so I took a cross-sport look at teams that met for back-to-back championships, and who came out on top the second time around.
🏁 Why Michigan is Where Speed Still Rules - In NASCAR, Michigan remains one of the sport’s true temples of velocity — so I explored why that is, and what makes it special.
🏁🎧 It’s Cool When Cars Go Fast - This week on Podracing,and I broke down Ryan Blaney’s dominant win at Nashville and asked the eternal question: Why doesn’t he always do this? We also had good words for the new Amazon NASCAR broadcast, we unpacked my deep dive on Michigan, and we made our weekly betting and one-and-done picks — where Tyler’s cold streak has me back in the lead. ☺️
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 Jim Marshall was so much more than the things that define him by(Note: I will admit that I mainly think of Marshall for having the No. 1 Greatest Football Folly in NFL history.)
🏈 The Prodigy Problem: Why Lincoln Riley's USC Has Stalled by
🏀 The Great Usage Gap of the 2025 Finals and The Pacers Endgame by
-
🏀 When the Ice Follies and Dukes of Hazzard re-runs mattered more than the NBA Finals by
🏀 The NBA Must Abolish The Stepien Rule by
🏀 The Last Time OKC and Indy Went to the NBA Finals by
🏀 SLAM Magazine Review - July 1996 by(Note: I am SO stoked for this continuation of Chris’ previous series on NBA Inside Stuff magazine.)
🏀 Michael Jordan on the ROI of joy by
🏀 Gilbert Arenas was Better Than Karl Anthony Towns and The Greatest NBA Beat Writer Begs to Differ on KAT vs. Gilbert Arenas by
^ This all just reminded me that I had a take on Gil joining the Orlando Magic in 2010, lol.
⚾ Ohtanic // Shohei Ohtani doesn’t need a description. He is one. by
⚾ Is This The Worst Baseball Team Ever? by
⚾ Exit Juan Soto; Enter Bright Horizons by
⚾ Almost A Met: Barry Larkin by
⚾ Standing Occasion // When do *you* get to your feet at a ballgame? by
⚾ A college baseball team won every game. For a whole year. by
🏒 On how NHL tax talk really isn't that simple and how there's parts here that could impact Mitch Marner, and not the way you think by
🏒 The Choke Index // Quantifying Degrees of "Shoulda-won"-ness by
🏁 The F1 Academy Letdown, a Tate McRae Obsession, and Partnerships Galore!! by
🃏 The Endorsement: 1975 Topps // The most colorful baseball card in history was also a harbinger of hope. by
- and 17 thoughts on the Trump-Elon feud by
🧠 Status, class, and the crisis of expertise by
🎰 Gamblemerica: How Sports Betting Apps Rewired a Generation's Relationship to Risk by
📝 Hug your editor by
🤖 AI Hype and the Tech Slowdown are Symmetrical by Freddie deBoer
Old YouTube Game of the Week
Pacers-Lakers, Game 3 2000 Finals
Music to Play Us Out
Cory Henry’s legendary, godlike “Lingus” solo…
…and here’s DOMi sight-reading that transcription as a 17-year-old student at Berklee College:
