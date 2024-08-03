📝 The Week That Was (Jul. 29-Aug. 2, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I've been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
What I did this week
Stealing a bit from Will Leitch’s newsletter format, here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏈 Where Does 2024 Rank among the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Greatest Defensive Classes Ever? - This story weirdly didn’t get much engagement, so I’m listing it first here… 😛 The football HOF class that gets inducted later today — featuring Julius Peppers, Steve McMichael, Patrick Willis, Randy Gradishar and Dwight Freeney, among others — is one of the most impressive group of defensive players to ever go into Canton at the same time.
⚾ Lots of MLB trade deadline coverage at the ol’ Substack this week, including:
Let’s Track Who’s Adding (And Subtracting) the Most at the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline - Just like it sounds, I kept a running tally of all the WAR talent that teams added or subtracted at the deadline.
2024 MLB Trade Deadline Debrief - After the deadline, I broke down my biggest takeaways from all the many moves (using my WAR tracker for a lot of it).
The Rays Are Trading Away Everything That Isn’t Nailed Down - During the lead-up to the deadline, I wrote about the Tampa Bay Rays’ big — and uncharacteristic — sale, which ended up making them a major outlier relative to other teams who bought with similar (low) playoff odds.
The Best Players on the Market at the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline — And Who Needs to Deal for Them - At the start of Deadline Week, I sorted all of the pending free agents from the next few offseasons by position and WAR, to rank the best players who might be available on the market.
🏀 On Steve Kerr’s Aging Team USA, Experience Trumps Ability - There’s a lot of drama around playing time on the men’s U.S. Olympic basketball team in Paris right now, and one of the reasons why is this bizarre chart in which age is correlated with playing more… and NBA performance is correlated with playing less:
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
⚾ Juan Soto and Aaron Judge Are Creating a Historic Amount of Offense by Michael Baumann (H/T)
🏈 2024 Initial NFL Power Rankings by
🏀 1992 Dream Team vs. 2024 Team USA competition by
🏈 The NFL Wants to Play More Games (Because of course they do) by
🏀 A Gameplay decision that changed NBA Live (for the worst) by
🏈 Simulating the 2024 CFB Season: Power 4 by
🏈 Jared Goff is a Bad 4th Down Ambassador by
🏈 Big QB Contracts: How Much Is Too Much? byand
🏀 The NBA's longest-running active trade saga has outlasted all of free agency by
⚾ Why Baseball’s trading deadline is the best by
🥇 Which country is doing best at the Paris Olympics? It depends on who's counting medals — and how by Josh Katz
🏀 The WNBA All-Stars keep beating Team USA. Can anyone else? by
🏁 Modeling Formula One by
⚾ Trade Deadline Winners and Losers by
💻 CMSACamp 2024: Data Science in Sports Analytics by
🥇 The Five: Thrashers (1950) // Skateboarding and the Olympic ideal by
🏀 NBA Inside Stuff Review - Skywalker! by
🎧 The Best Year for Album of the Year by
🗳️ Could Josh Shapiro win Kamala Harris the Electoral College? by
Old YouTube game of the week
10/22/16 Patrick Mahomes' 734 Passing, 819 Total Yards vs. OU -- NCAA Single-Game Records
Music to play us out
Gary Burton & Makoto Ozone — "Face to Face" [Full Album] 1995
