📝 The Week That Was (December 2-6, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏀 The Analytics One... Feat. Neil Paine - I was excited to be on’s podcast (produced by !) to talk about my forecast model and Estimated RAPTOR ratings, the philosophies of analytics and the eye test, what works in the playoffs versus the regular season and why the metrics are so bullish on certain players (cough, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander).
🏈 The 12-Team College Football Playoff Could Hardly Have Asked for a Better Debut Season - Breaking down the traditional tiers of team that this year’s college football contenders fit into, I found that there won’t be too much controversy around who makes the first-ever 12-team playoff field. (And maybe that will be the norm most years?)
🧊 Hockey Bytes: This Time Feels Different for the Maple Leafs — Will It Last? 🍁 - While skepticism about their playoff fate always remains warranted, I wrote about how the Leafs' season looks promising thanks to improved defense and goaltending. Plus, I looked at Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks’ disappointing start, which cost coach Luke Richardson his job.
🏈 Sterling Sharpe Belongs in Canton - Sharpe, one of my favorite receivers ever, is up as a Hall of Fame finalist, so I wrote about his underappreciated statistical legacy despite a career that ended far too soon.
🏒 Ranking NHL overachievers, underperformers in 2024-25 so far - For ESPN, I picked my early all-NHL teams of 2024-25… of players who have exceeded — or fallen short of — expectations, that is.
🏀 Is UConn Already In Trouble? - The Connecticut men are used to dominating college basketball the past few seasons, but they’ve had some un-UConn-like performances early this year. How worried should they be?
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week.
🏈 I Think I Figured Out Why NFL Home Field Advantage Disappeared! by
🏈 This year marks the Buffalo Bills’ best chance of a Super Bowl win yet by Harry Enten (Note: My friend Harry is doing a weekly diary of the Bills’ season until they either win the Super Bowl or go down trying — this is the first entry.)
🏈 Wait -- Are There 12 Good Teams in College Football? by
🏈 The Ryan Day Decision Point by
🏈 The Five: "That's Not His Fault" (1988) // College football is ridiculous, but then, so is the world right now by
🏈 They can't make college football suck by
🏀 LeBron James is the problem byand
🏀 Nikola Jokic breaks all the rules by
🏀 Is the 2024-25 SEC the greatest conference in modern history? by
🏀 Sigh: The ACC is bad again by
🏀 Dieser Kerl ist wirklich gut (This guy is really good) // An in-depth look at Franz Wagner's superstar turn by
🏀 The Hawks are exactly where we expected but look nothing like we thought by
🏀 Mailbag! East vs. West, Mikal vs. OG, more by
🏀 LaMelo Asks, "Why So Serious?" That Might Be a Problem. by
🏀 Picking Cherries: Advanced Stats That Stand Out to Me by
🏀 The NBA Should Get Rid of the All-Star Game by
🏀 Columbia Lions' Resurgence: Best Start Since 1969 by
⚾ The Golden At-Bat rule could give MLB a new shine. But is it worth it? by Jayson Stark
⚾ Scott Boras Learned His Lesson by
⚾ Keeping up with the Bauers // On Andruw Jones and baseball's selective morality by
⚾ Skenes Should Count by
⚾ 653 Wood Maple Baseball Bats by
🧊 Breakout Alert: Connor McMichael by
🧊 What is Going On With Jason Robertson? byand
🧊 How the Penguins should approach the rest of 2024-25 by Rachel Doerrie
🧊 Matt Duchene & Game Score In Action by
⛰️ Mandatory vs. Optional by
🛹▶️ Why the Hell were the 90s-2000s so XTREME!? by Life of Slice
🎵 The Most Influential Rock Band by
🤔 What is misinformation, anyway? by
🌴 Unraveling Florida Man: The Meme, The Myth, The Legend. A Statistical Analysis. by
💣▶️ The Origins of the Military-Industrial Complex - War Conspiracy 1 by Eyes Wide Open
Old YouTube game(s) of the week
ESPN2 NHL 2Night Highlights Dec.1997-Jan.1998
Music to play us out
Mitch Watkins - Humhead (1995) [Full Album HQ]
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
