In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on. Let me know what you think about the format in the comments (or email me!), and if there are running sections you’d like to see on a regular basis.

What I did this week

Stealing a bit from Will Leitch’s newsletter format, here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

Some interesting things I read/watched this week

Useless factoid of the week: WNBA 3-point shooting

Before Caitlin Clark, there was Ruthie Bolton: the former Auburn standout still holds the WNBA rookie record for most 3-pointers made per game, 0.2 ahead of Clark. (For now — we know Clark has had quite a penchant for breaking records this year.)

Old YouTube game of the week

LSU vs. Wisconsin (Aug 30, 2014)

Music to play us out

Little Feat - “On Your Way Down (2023 Remaster)”

Filed under: Weekly Round-up