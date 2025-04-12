📝 The Week That Was (April 7-11, 2025)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on. Let me know what you think about the format in the comments (or email me!1), and if there are running sections you’d like to see on a regular basis.
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏀 Is the NBA Going Through a Post-Parity Panic? - What’s up with the weird trend of NBA teams shaking things up drastically with mere days left in the 2024-25 regular season? I have my theory, and it has to do with the landscape of the league right now.
🏒 NHL Urgency Index: Who needs to win the Stanley Cup now? - At ESPN, I rated each team on a 0-10 scale in a bunch of categories pertinent to their urgency for winning the Cup in 2025, then added them up to see where the Leafs (and sure, other teams) rank.
🏀 These Are the Best Detroit Pistons Since Their Shoulda-Been Dynasty Era - Amidst all of the negative coverage that seems to follow the league around, the NBA’s best story might be the return of the Detroit Pistons to relevance for the first time since their mini-dynasty of the mid-2000s.
🏒 Wayne Gretzky's Goals Record Was Unbreakable. Alex Ovechkin Broke It Anyway. - Within seconds of the fateful 895th goal — proud of that! Lol. — I hit “publish” on this piece about Ovechkin was able to hunt down a record that few thought would ever fall not too long ago.
⚾ Baseball Bytes: Giant Steps - Baseball Bytes is SO back, with a look at the S.F. Giants’ surprising start and Kyle Tucker’s Alfonso Soriano season in the making.
🏀 Florida Navigated the NCAA Tournament's Toughest Path to Win It All - The latest men’s college basketball champions did things the hard way, both in terms of their tourney schedule strength and the fact that they trailed for the majority of the game in four of their six wins:
🏁 Which NASCAR records could fall? - In honor of Ovechkin’s new NHL record, this week’s NASCAR.com column was all about the racing records that might fall next — or might not, in the case of pretty much every page of the record book that Richard Petty owns.
🏁🎧 Denny Does Darlington - This week on Podracing,and I talked about Denny Hamlin’s second consecutive win, NASCAR records, and we looked ahead to the weekend’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Programming Note: Check out the ⚾ 2025 MLB Elo Power Rankings 📈 page for your baseball forecast needs all season long. And now, I’ve also added 2025 WAR rankings according to JEFFBAGWELL — the Joint Estimate Featuring FanGraphs and B-R Aggregated to Generate WAR, Equally Leveling Lists.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 If Lamar Jackson Played RB, Isaac Brown is Who You'd Get // A friendly reminder that you should always recruit skill players from Florida 🍊by
🏈 Positional draft value rising for NFL pass catchers by
🏈 I Have Clustered The 2025 NFL Draft QB Prospects Just for YOU! by
🏀 The Definitive Case For Nikola Jokic For 2024-25 NBA MVP Part 1: The GOSOAT by
🏀 Are the Thunder Cooking the Books For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? by
🏀 I Think the NBA in China is Doomed For Now by
🏀 The Five: Shaking the Tree (2016) by
🏀 The Suns' Ashes: How Phoenix Burned Through Assets and Still Came Up Cold by
🏀 College Basketball Is Doing Just Fine by
🏀 A Brief Survey of NBA Triple-Doubles by
🏀 Who's going to win the next six NBA titles? by
🏀 Timing is everything by
⚾️ The Rankings Audit: How Good Are Mainstream Prospect Rankings Really? by
⚾️ The Extension Era by
⚾️ New Bat. Same Grind. by
⚾️ Baseball Stuff I'm Depressed About by
⚾️ TJ Stuff: All Gaus, No Breaks by
⚾️ What Exactly Does 'They Played Terribly' Mean? by
⚾️ Baseball's Real Financial Crisis by
⚾️▶️ Sidd Finch, sublime hoax & literary masterpiece by The Baseball Professor
⚾️▶️ The 2023 Padres Were Great At Baseball, But Not At Winning by Jolly Olive
🏒 ALEXANDER OVECHKIN & WAYNE GRETZKY / Footnotes on the record & various ways to rewrite & rework history by
🏒 Slash, Dash, and Crash: How and why Wyatt Johnston has so much success by
🏒 Searching for Sergei Zubov by
🏁▶️ THE CAREER THAT PEAKED TOO EARLY! The Story of Jacques Villeneuve's F1 Career (1996-2006) by Aidan Millward
🏁 The Final Lap Podcast: What is the Future for EVs in NASCAR? by
⚽ Wrexham, exemplar of the 'disruptor' clubs, could fail as easily as the rest surely will by
📊 Mailbag: Why Do Many Point Spreads Stay Frozen With Unbalanced Action? by
📖 No One 'Let' Me Write My Novel by
📚 The End of Prestige // Art and ambition in the 2020s by
Old YouTube game of the week
Dodgers at Mariners - June 14, 1997
Music to play us out
Momma - “Bottle Blonde”
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
Neil’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I’m at neil[dot]paine[at]gmail[dot]com.
Thanks for the mention!