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Welcome to Wednesday, where the World Cup has reached its third time through the order. And just like a pitcher facing the lineup again, this whole thing is about to get a lot harder to manage — as group-stage finales begin today, the tournament now shifts from abstract stakes into full-on scenario-tracking and scoreboard-watching mode. We’ll map out the biggest remaining matchups below, then check in on one of MLB’s strangest hot streaks — and all of that is happening against a sports slate that sees the conclusion of the NBA draft and a busy WNBA night as well:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Soccer:

⚽ World Cup: Switzerland (42%) vs. Canada (30%) - 3 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock)

⚽ World Cup: Bosnia and Herzegovina (72%) vs. Qatar (12%) - 3 p.m. (FS1/Tele/Peacock) 🚨

⚽ World Cup: Morocco (84%) vs. Haiti (5%) - 6 p.m. (FS1/Tele/Peacock)

⚽ World Cup: Scotland (10%) vs. Brazil (77%) - 6 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock)

⚽ World Cup: South Africa (16%) vs. South Korea (62%) - 9 p.m. (FS1/Tele/Peacock) 🚨

⚽ World Cup: Czechia (26%) vs. Mexico (53%) - 9 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock) 🚨

⚽ World Cup odds: France 25% to win

MLB:

⚾ Orioles (47%) at Angels (53%) - 4:07 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Phillies (55%) at Nationals (45%) - 6:45 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Dodgers (62%) at Twins (38%) - 7:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Championship check-in: Dodgers 30% to win World Series

WNBA:

🏀 Mercury (23%) at Fever (77%) - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

🏀 Lynx (79%) at Mystics (21%) - 7:30 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Dream (57%) at Valkyries (43%) - 10 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Championship check-in: Lynx 29% to win WNBA title

NBA:

🏀 2026 NBA Draft, Round 2 - 8 p.m. (ESPN)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Third time through the order

World Cup teams officially start their third matches of the group stage today, which means every group has just two games left in it between now and the end of group play on Saturday. As we noted a few days ago, many teams’ advancement fates are either effectively certain or relatively close to it, though a number of scenarios still remain to make those clinching conditions get met.

Let’s run through each remaining day, picking out the matches to watch that will have the biggest effect on the odds…

It’s a lot to take in — but with four days of scoreboard-watching ahead, we can’t wait to see how the whole mess resolves itself.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Swimming with the big fish



This has been an odd baseball season so far, with its mix of expected favorites, reborn contenders and total upstarts populating the top of the standings. Among the latter, none might be more surprising than the Miami Marlins — a franchise that has made the playoffs twice in the past 23 years and is working on only its third winning season since the dawn of the 2010s. And yet, scan the list of teams who’ve been winning the most recently — whether over their past 20 or even 30 games — and the Marlins are swimming at or near the top of the lists around more established teams like the Dodgers, Brewers, Phillies and Yankees.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “The Greek Freakout is over. Time for the Boston Brownout” by Tom Ziller

⚽ “Soccer Had One Thing American Sports Didn’t. FIFA Just Took It Away.” by Michael Weinreb

🎓 “A Quiet Admission” by Noah Henderson

🏈 “The complicated coverage of the Brendan Sorsby story” by Brian Moritz

🏒 “The 2026 NHL Draft Ranking Aggregate” by NHL Draft Lab

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Thursday (6/25)

⚽ World Cup: Turkey vs. USA / Tunisia vs. Netherlands / Japan vs. Sweden / Paraguay vs. Australia / Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast / Ecuador vs. Germany 🚨

⚾ MLB: Phillies at Nationals

🏀 WNBA: Liberty at Storm

⛳ Golf: Travelers Championship (TPC River Highlands - Cromwell, CT)

🎾 Tennis: Wimbledon qualifiers (main draw begins 6/29)

Friday (6/26)

⚽ World Cup: Norway vs. France / Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia / New Zealand vs. Belgium / Egypt vs. Iran / Uruguay vs. Spain / Senegal vs. Iraq 🚨

⚾ MLB: Yankees at Red Sox

🏀 WNBA: Dream at Valkyries

⛳ Golf: Travelers Championship

🎾 Tennis: Wimbledon qualifiers

Saturday (6/27)

⚽ World Cup: Panama vs. England / Croatia vs. Ghana / Colombia vs. Portugal / Algeria vs. Austria / Jordan vs. Argentina / DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan 🚨

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Padres

🏀 WNBA: Sparks at Fever

🥊 Boxing: Xander Zayas vs. Jaron “Boots” Ennis (WBA and WBO junior middleweight titles)

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres

⛳ Golf: Travelers Championship

🎾 Tennis: Wimbledon qualifiers

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.