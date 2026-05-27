George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (Alex Zadorozny/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Based on their 74-88 record in 2024 — or even their 26-28 record through the first two months of 2025 — few would have guessed the Toronto Blue Jays would end up playing in the World Series by October. But that’s exactly what happened — and a run like that creates expectations, ones which have (in turn) gone largely unmet early this season in Toronto. As of Monday, the Blue Jays were four games under .500 and their playoff odds had dipped below 50 percent as the injuries piled up.

If all you’d known was the 2024 season, though, none of this would seem especially surprising. A sub-.500 team two years ago is once again sitting below .500 now. Big deal. And that strange lack of surprise around this year’s “surprising” teams — for good and bad — has become one of the big themes of the 2026 season thus far. In a weird historical anomaly, 2024 is doing a better job of explaining this year’s standings than 2025 is.

We can see this if we look at the correlations between 2026 winning percentages and the team’s figures in either 2025 or 2024:

By this measure, the two-year-old data is fresher than the year-old data, with a correlation of 0.354 for the former versus 0.283 for the latter. That’s rare: as you might expect, the previous season almost always predicts the current season better than two years earlier, often by wide margins. It’s done so in 30 of the 37 seasons since 1990, and before 2026 it was on an 11-year streak of being the superior predictor.

Comparing this year’s correlations with full seasons from the past is a bit apples-to-oranges, since the variance in the first 50-60 games of the season (all we’ve played in ‘26) is wider than in full seasons. But if we restrict ourselves to the first 53 games of each season as the comparison point (versus 1- and 2-years earlier), we find that this year’s 53-game value of 0.272 versus last year is the lowest since 2017 and lower than 70 percent of seasons since 1990. At the same time, this year’s 0.357 correlation versus two years ago has been matched a few times in recent years, but is still higher than 72 percent of seasons since 1990.

As a result, we’ve only seen six seasons since 1990 (2014, 2011, 2008, 2004, 1993 and 1990) with a bigger gap in correlation between 2-years-ago and 1-year-ago, and only one season — 2014 — with a simultaneous 1-year correlation as low and 2-year-correlation as high as we’re seeing in 2026.

Chief among the teams driving this phenomenon? The Rockies and Braves are treating 2025 like it was a bad dream — as are the Twins, Diamondbacks and Cardinals. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays, Angels, Red Sox and Mariners are more like they were in 2024 than ‘25, to their detriment. Here’s a list of the teams with the most extreme “skip-a-year” effect, ranked by how much closer a team’s current winning percentage is to 2024 as compared to 2025:

The good news for Toronto and all of the teams pining for the golden days of 2025 is that a lot of this is likely driven by random noise. The year-over-year correlation for runs-per-game differential — rather than win percentage — versus 2026 is higher for 2025 (0.493) than 2024 (0.432). So there’s reason to think 2025’s winning percentages will catch up as a predictor for 2026 as well by season’s end.

But for now, the standings are making last season feel more like a detour than a destination: The Braves aren’t a 2025 disappointment, they’re a 2024 power that got interrupted. The Blue Jays aren’t a defending AL champion, they’re a sub-.500 team whose magic ran out. The Rays, Cardinals and D-Backs look like they’ve remembered who they were supposed to be; the Red Sox and Mariners look like they’ve forgotten.

In other words, the 2026 standings are weird not only because they contain the usual surprises, but because — in a lot of cases — they would have been less surprising two years ago.

Filed under: Baseball