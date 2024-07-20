📝 The Week That Was (July 15-19, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I've been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
What I did this week
Stealing a bit from Will Leitch’s newsletter format, here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏈🎮 Will College Football 25 Save the Sports Video Game? - With EA Sports’ College Football 25 coming out this past week — I have been playing it and mostly liking it! — I wrote about the otherwise dire state of sports games in 2024.
🏒 Which NHL teams added, or lost, most value this offseason? ($) - At ESPN, I looked at the NHL teams that added or lost the most net 2023-24 Goals Above Replacement via player movement since the end of the regular season
⚾ 🔥 Burning Questions 🔥 for the Second Half of the 2024 MLB Season - During the All-Star break, I dug into a few of the biggest storylines to watch over the rest of the season.
⚾ Can the Phillies finish a special season in championship style? - At the Philly Inquirer, I looked at some of the biggest questions facing the Phillies in the second half (including that uptick in schedule difficulty).
⚾ The Phillies Are in an Exclusive Club of All-Star-Studded Teams - Another Phillies story! (For some reason.) In this one, I looked at the history of teams who sent a bunch of players to the All-Star Game.
⚾ Winning the Home Run Derby Is about Power Swings — And, Oddly, Plate Discipline - Before Monday’s HR Derby, I went looking for the Statcast metrics that predict who wins the contest.
🏀 10 Sports Writers and Their 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Predictions - In’s RoY roundup, I contributed a pro-Alex Sarr take that ALREADY looks horrible, lol. (Can Sarr really be this bad??)
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
I have to lead off with some great NBA offseason round-ups from… Most Fascinating Moves: East | West … Most Baffling Moves: East | West
🏀 Rebuild Retrospective: Sacramento Kings by
🎾 Tennis Has a Coaching Problem by
⚾ Free Agent Contracts and Auction Theory: Theoretical Implications by Ben Clemens
🏀 What's Behind the NBA's French Revolution? by
🏁 Brickyard 1994: Building The Biggest Race Ever by nascarman History
🏀 Where Do NBA Players Get Their Comfy Slides From? by
🏀 Building a model to predict the NBA's MVP Award winner by
🎾 The science of 54% by
🎤 House of Strauss: Colin Cowherd by
🏀 Angel Reese or Caitlin Clark for WNBA Rookie of the Year? Here is what the advanced stats teach us. by Bryan Kalbrosky
⚾ Weirdest Batting Stances in Baseball History by Baseball Doesn't Exist
🏀 Reed Sheppard is why John Calipari left by
🏀 Zo Ranks His 10 Favorite Sixers (Non-Draft Pick) Player Additions Ever by
📉 Why I don't buy 538's new election model by
🙏 We Must Pretend for a Bit Like We’re Going to Tone Down the Rhetoric by
🐸 The Greatest TV Show of All Time / A Tribute to Jim Henson and The Muppets by
Chart of the week: One of sports video gaming’s greatest comebacks
Music to play us out
Chet Atkins - A Mouse In the House
