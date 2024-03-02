The Week That Was (Feb. 26-Mar. 1, 2024)
What I did this week
🏀 Why regular-season chaos could lead to a wild March Madness ($) - In my debut returning to ESPN as a freelancer (🎉!), I dug into the unusually poor performance of ranked men’s teams this college basketball season — and what their struggles could mean in March Madness.
🏀 The MOST IMPORTANT THINGS — For All 30 NBA Teams [Part 2] - As part of’s compilation of takes about the most important things — short-term and long-term — for each NBA team, I wrote about the state of the LA Clippers.
🏀 Who Is the NBA’s Most Underrated Player (And Is It Herb Jones)? - Using All-Star voting as a proxy for how popular and/or well-known a player is, I looked at the most valuable guys flying under the radar at different levels of fan non-support.
🏀 How Good Will Caitlin Clark Be In the WNBA Right Away? - Caitlin Clark finally announced this week that she would be leaving Iowa for the WNBA Draft — and the Indiana Fever, who hold the No. 1 pick. How productive do WNBA No. 1 picks tend to be in their rookie seasons (and beyond)?
🏒 The 10 Best Canadian NHL Teams of the Stanley Cup Drought Era - Longtime readers will know I am obsessed with Canadian teams having gone more than 30 years without winning the biggest prize in Canada’s national pastime. But which of those many teams who came up short were the best?
⚾️ Does Cody Bellinger’s Return Save the Cubs’ 2024 Potential? - Chicago might have secretly been a very good team undone by bad luck — and a horrible September collapse — last year. But now that CF Cody Bellinger has re-signed with the team (aka Scott Boras’ master plan didn’t work out), are the Cubs projected to be better this season?
⛳ Anthony Kim Is Back. How Good Could He Have Been? - One of the most fascinating stories in golf right now is the news that former phenom Anthony Kim — two-time winner and hero of the Ryder Cup in 2008 — is playing competitive rounds again after 12 mysterious years away. Based on his peak performance as a young star, I looked at how similar players ended up panning out in their careers.
🏁 Kyle Busch Buschwhacks Again! - Across all national series, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch is the winningest driver in the sport’s history — but after adding another trophy last week in the Truck Series, 72.9% of Busch’s Ws have come in lower-tier series that are supposed to be for developing younger drivers.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
👟 Welcome to Substack Sports by- Austin is doing great work here (and elsewhere) to bring together and help promote the sports community here on Substack!
🏀 There's never just *one* face of the NBA. But Victor Wembanyama may soon be the biggest by
🏈 What Happened to the Fastest Players in Combine History? by NFL Throwback
🏒 Is the NHL a development league? by
🏈 Scouting Combine drills that matter for NFL success: Offensive and Defensive positions by
🏀 Most Bubble Teams will POP, Rather than Produce by
🏀 One Bad Stat for Each Good NBA Team by
🏀🎽 NBA Teams That Need Rebranding Desperately (Minus the Clippers!) by
🏀 The NBA Arena Effect by
🏀 Introducing "Relative Ratings" and an all-new Matchup Preview by
🏀 Why NBA Superstars Don't Want to Be Like Allen Iverson Anymore by
🏀 Everyone go get League Pass by
🏀 The Truth Behind Load Management by
🏀 NBA Inside Stuff Review - Jordan Rules Again by
🎵 Don't Believe the Headlines. Music Festivals Aren't All the Same. by
💔 An Ode To A Good Dog by
Updating tracker of week
🏀 2023-24 NBA Estimated RAPTOR leaderboard 🦖
Chart of the week: 2023-24 Sixers’ playoff odds
Old YouTube game(s) of the week
1995: Messier joins the 500 club with a HAT TRICK | Retro Recap
Music to play us out
“Stardust” by Chet Atkins & Stanley Jordan
