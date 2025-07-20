US golfer Scottie Scheffler celebrates on the 18th green after his victory in the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 20, 2025. (HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Last week, before the British Open teed off, I wrote that Scottie Scheffler had the potential to make his 2025 into one of the game’s greatest seasons since Tiger Woods’ prime. Now, Scheffler has made that a reality, comfortably outpacing the field at Royal Portrush to claim his first-ever Open Championship. So where should we rank this performance from the world’s best golfer right now — and how much further could it rise?

The 2025 majors are done now, of course. And with the win Sunday, Scheffler became just the seventh player since 1958 to win multiple majors in a season while finishing 7th or better at every single one of them. Along those lines, he also finished with the sixth-lowest average finish (3.25) across majors in a single season during that span, among golfers who won at least two of them and made the cut in all four:

Another way to look at cumulative performance at majors in a single season is to add up the (positive) values a player accrues in my ELDRICK (Era-adjusted Leaderboard Dominance Rating, Indexed to ChecKpoints) stat, which judges a and weights each player’s score relative to second place, fifth place, 10th place, 25th place and 40th place. By that measure, Scheffler’s 2025 also ranks among the best we’ve seen in a modern season — including a tie (with Jack Nicklaus in 1965 and 1980) for the third-most cumulative strokes above 2nd place (+9) in any major season, trailing only Woods in 2000 (+23) and 1997 (+12):