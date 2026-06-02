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Welcome to Tuesday, when the sports week — and month, for that matter — will begin in earnest. Tonight we drop the puck on the 2026 Stanley Cup Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights (more on that matchup below). And while we’re still waiting for the Knicks and Spurs in the NBA Finals — that starts tomorrow — we are reaching the final phases of the French Open in tennis, amid the usual summer background hum of MLB and WNBA action, as we also watch the final preparations for the World Cup to start in nine days. It’s a lot, so here’s what we’re watching today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

NBA Playoffs:

🏀 No games (finals start 6/3)

NHL Playoffs:

🏒 Golden Knights (41%) at Hurricanes (59%), Game 1 (Series tied 0-0) - 8 p.m. (ABC) - CAR 60% to win series

MLB:

⚾ Padres (45%) at Phillies (55%) - 6:40 p.m. (TBS)

⚾ Guardians (32%) at Yankees (68%) - 7:05 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Dodgers (54%) at D-Backs (46%) - 9:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

WNBA:

🏀 Sun (10%) at Dream (90%) - 7:30 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Aces (74%) at Sparks (26%) - 10 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

🏀 Fire (24%) at Valkyries (76%) - 10 p.m. (WNBA League Pass)

Soccer:

⚽ International Friendly: Croatia (35%) vs. Belgium (38%) - 12 p.m. (Fubo/Tubi)

Tennis:

🎾 French Open, men’s (Alexander Zverev 43% to win) and women’s (Aryna Sabalenka 56% to win) quarterfinals

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Final forms

The Stanley Cup Final is here at last — and trading on it is going to be a fascinating exercise in balancing competing information.

By most measures, the Carolina Hurricanes ought to be clear favorites over the Vegas Golden Knights, based on their regular-season resumes. The Canes won 65% of their games with a +0.68 goals-per-game differential, while the Knights won 48% of their games with a +0.18 differential. The Canes had 58% of the scoring chances and 46% of the offensive zone time in their games; the Knights had 53% and 42%, respectively. On paper, Carolina is a better team.

And indeed, the Hurricanes are favored in the prediction market odds, with a 60% chance to win the series:

But the market also thinks the Golden Knights have a real shot at the Cup — and that we should probably settle in for a series that goes at least six games either way. In part, that’s because of the usual hockey uncertainty. But it’s also in part because the Hurricanes are a strange favorite, and the Golden Knights a very strange underdog.

All of those factoids about Carolina and Vegas’ regular-season data are nice, but in the playoffs, both teams have been led by players who didn’t actually drive the bus during the previous six-plus months of play. The Hurricanes’ most valuable playoff performer, goalie Freddie Andersen, was one of the worst netminders in the league during the regular season, and their best line (Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven, and Jackson Blake) is made up of supporting players.

While their possession-heavy system has remained core to the Canes’ identity in the playoffs, the names responsible for executing it best have changed.

For Vegas, their most valuable player of the postseason — another goalie (big surprise), Carter Hart — had only the third-most starts in net on the team during the regular season, posting below-average numbers of his own. Their best line (Brett Howden, William Karlsson, and Mitch Marner) played exactly one game together during the regular season. And their coach, John Tortorella, was behind the bench for only 10% of the team’s games after one of the latest in-season coaching changes in recent NHL history.

All of which is to say, what we’ve seen out of these teams may not necessarily be what we’ll get in the final. For all the analysis of tactics and track records, who wins the Cup may simply depend on which playoff aberrations can hold up for one more round, and which were mirages after all.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Ram-ifications



Monday had special significance on the NFL’s administrative calendar, as deals made on or after June 1 help spread salary cap costs into future seasons (rather than falling entirely onto next season’s balance sheet). That’s why the start of the week saw many moves that teams had been waiting to make, including AJ Brown going from the Eagles to the Patriots and Odell Beckham Jr. heading back to the Giants. But the biggest blockbuster of all belonged to the Rams, which swung a deal with the Browns for superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett in exchange for Jared Verse and draft picks. Traders reacted to the move by juicing LA’s Super Bowl odds for 2027 by more than 50%:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



⚾ “In Praise Of The Marlins Boxscore Guys” by Chase Thomas

🏈 “A.J. Brown was Football Nirvana: The Eagles part ways with an all-time great” by Jeremy Keys

🏀 “The New Excitement Index is now live for NBA and WNBA win probabilities” by Michael Beuoy

🎾 “In a Loss, Naomi Osaka Gains Her Peace, at Last” by Ben Rothenberg

ℹ️ “When More Information Creates Less Clarity” by Vince Gennaro

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (6/3)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks at Spurs, NBA Finals Game 1 (Series tied 0-0)

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No games

⚾ MLB: Blue Jays at Braves

🏀 WNBA: Tempo at Liberty

⚽ International Friendly: Albania vs. Israel

🎾 Tennis: French Open, quarterfinals

Thursday (6/4)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: No games

🏒 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights at Hurricanes, Stanley Cup Final Game 2

⚾ MLB: Dodgers at Diamondbacks

🏀 WNBA: Valkyries at Lynx

⚽ International Friendly: Mexico vs. Serbia

🎾 Tennis: French Open, women’s semifinals

⛳ Golf: The Memorial Tournament (Muirfield Village Golf Club - Dublin, OH)

Friday (6/5)

🏀 NBA Playoffs: Knicks at Spurs, NBA Finals Game 2

🏒 NHL Playoffs: No games

⚾ MLB: Red Sox at Yankees

🏀 WNBA: Wings at Sparks

⚽ International Friendly: Canada vs. Republic of Ireland

🎾 Tennis: French Open, men’s semifinals

⛳ Golf: The Memorial Tournament

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.