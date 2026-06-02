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The 2026 Stanley Cup Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights, which starts tonight in Raleigh at 8 p.m. on ABC, is a battle of two teams who were on the short list of title favorites going into the season. They have plenty of stars on hand, too, from Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov to Jack Eichel and Mark Stone. But the strange puzzle of this matchup is that many of the key players who’ve gotten Vegas and Carolina this far are not the biggest names — and the series may hinge on which of those can keep playing above expectations for one more round.

The most obvious examples of this are in net for both teams. Vegas’ Carter Hart has been the most valuable goalie of the playoffs by Goals Saved Above Average after barely clearing replacement level during the regular season, when he posted an .891 Save Percentage and -1.9 GSAA. (Granted, that made him the least-negative member of the league’s sixth-worst netminding group.) For Carolina, Frederik Andersen’s turnaround has been even more dramatic: After finishing the regular season with -18.3 GSAA (fifth-to-last in hockey) and -11.6 Goals Above Replacement, the 36-year-old has played the best postseason hockey of his career and enters the Final as Carolina’s most plausible Conn Smythe candidate.

That sets up this Final as a fascinating test of two goaltending revivals — Hart trying to keep bailing out Vegas against Carolina’s relentless shot volume, and Andersen trying to prove his vastly-improved playoff form can hold up against the best offense left in the field.

But they’re not the only players in the Cup Final whose postseason production has outpaced their regular-season résumés. Here’s a look at the top Goals Above Replacement (GAR) players for each team from both the regular season and playoffs — and note how little overlap there is at the top of both teams’ lists:

While nine players (Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Shayne Gostisbehere, Nikolaj Ehlers, Jackson Blake, K’Andre Miller, Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven and Sean Walker) appear on both Top-12 lists for Carolina, their productivity rankings have been completely inverted.

Regular-season leaders Aho and Jarvis plummeted to the bottom of the playoff list, and Andrei Svechnikov dropped off of it entirely. Meanwhile, Andersen went from unlisted in the regular-season ranking to leading the entire team, and Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake have also stepped up to do the heavy lifting among skaters.

(It’s no coincidence that the Hall-Stankoven-Blake No. 2 line has been one of the main forces driving Carolina’s Finals bid.)

With Vegas, even fewer names — seven of 12 — overlap across the lists. Regular-season leaders Jack Eichel and Mark Stone have taken a back seat to players like Hart, who wasn’t even their leading goalie by GAR during the regular season. And while Mitch Marner and Pavel Dorofeyev have been among the top producers in both phases, the team has also relied on five lesser-known names (Brett Howden, Dylan Coghlan, Brayden McNabb, and Cole Smith) to round out their playoff list.

Similar to Carolina’s super-productive second line, the Golden Knights’ No. 2 line of Marner, Howden and William Karlsson (who has 0.8 GAR and 5 points in 10 games) has been giving opponents fits in the playoffs — even though it only played together for five-and-a-half minutes in a single game during the regular season.

On the one hand, what else would we expect from a squad whose coach for the playoffs — John Tortorella — wasn’t the same as the coach behind the bench for 90 percent of the team’s regular-season games? (Even though he does have 37 percent of their wins this season, if we include the playoffs.)

Under that circumstance, of course an eventual Finals-bound team will have some big differences versus the underwhelming version that wore its sweater for the majority of the regular season.

But then again, Carolina was its usual dominant self in the regular season, with the top record in the East — the type of team we would expect to rely on sustainable postseason contributions from the same core that helped it win all year long. That hasn’t really been the case.

And that leads to the big question of this Stanley Cup battle: Which team’s new-look playoff form is closer to the truth?

On paper, Carolina has the better case, since their relentless system is good at putting players in spots where they can make big plays. (We haven’t yet seen the best Aho and company can offer in that regard this postseason.) And their biggest regression risk, Freddie Andersen, has frequently been among the league’s better goalies in the past, even though he was far from it this regular season.

By contrast, Vegas is relying more on Hart to keep dominating — with his shakier track record (his career regular-season GSAA is -9.3) — than any overriding system. But the Knights also have the two best regular-season GAR players of the series (Eichel and Stone), as well as three of the Top 4 if we include Marner. Vegas specifically changed coaches because of how unacceptable it was for a team with this talent and depth to lose more games than it won. Now that’s a distant memory.

For all of those reasons, this ought to be a great Final — even though the Elo ratings see Carolina as a clear favorite, giving the Hurricanes a 68 percent chance to win the series going in.

On paper, the Canes have home-ice and plenty of advantages backed up by a larger sample size; the Golden Knights have the argument that their own regular-season sample is irrelevant versus their playoff one, where they just swept the mighty Avalanche and have outscored opponents 58-38 along the road to the Final. And both teams have postseason identities built by players outside of the usual suspects we’d have guessed a few months ago.

Now we get to find out which team’s newfound playoff formula was only temporary — and which one was actually capable of winning the Cup.

Filed under: NHL, Hockey