Welcome to Football Bytes — a spin-off of my baseball column that I’m experimenting with, in which I point out several byte-sized pieces of information that jumped out to me from my various football spreadsheets. If you’ve noticed a Football Byte of your own, email me and I’ll feature it in a future column!

🏈 Can Franchise QBs save us anymore?

Deshaun Watson’s season is over. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

For the longest time, the prevailing wisdom of the NFL was that teams ought to do anything and everything within their power — beg, borrow, steal, back up the Brinks truck, etc. — in order to acquire a franchise quarterback. Since the QB is the most important player on any successful team, and passing the ball has only grown in significance over time, it made sense that acquiring a star field general would be the most straightforward step toward winning a Super Bowl.

That theory, however, has run into some trouble recently.

For one thing, it’s been well-known going back to the 2011 NFL CBA that a QB’s value relative to his cap hit is the real competitive value of a productive passer — hence, the dominant tactic of aiming to compete while a QB is still on his rookie contract. But even if we move past that caveat, the idea of simply getting any elite QB as the main item on a championship checklist has faltered, in the sense that we don’t seem to be able to know who will actually be an elite QB.

Take the latest chapter in the pathetic saga that is the Cleveland Browns.

After decades with a revolving rolodex — or more accurately, an ever-lengthening jersey — of names at quarterback, the Browns made a desperate and much-criticized trade to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans for six draft picks (including three first-rounders), then signed Watson to a 5-year contract extension with a record $230 million in guaranteed money. The deal was immediately a moral disaster, since Cleveland knew Watson was accused of forcing himself on dozens of women during his time in Houston — though the Browns didn’t seem to mind as long as Watson wasn’t suspended for very long and continued to play at the level he did for the Texans, when he was one of the NFL’s top QBs.

But the trade has since become a football disaster as well, on the same scale as the infamous Cowboys-Vikings Herschel Walker trade that helped build Dallas’ 1990s dynasty. Rather than playing at an elite level, Watson has been horrendous when he did play — checking in at 18.4 points of QB EPA value below replacement level since 2022 — and he has been injured for much of that time anyway.

Watson’s latest, a season-ending ruptured Achilles suffered last Sunday against Cincinnati, put him out of everyone in Cleveland’s misery for the foreseeable future, if not longer. But the damage was already done in terms of his performance, which saw one of the biggest dives off a cliff by a QB in modern NFL history:

That’s an extreme example, maybe the worst trade/contract combo in the history of football. But there are other recent cases of established veteran QBs falling off after teams bet big on them to be The Franchise™.

For instance, Dak Prescott is also having the worst season of his career after the Cowboys signed him to a 4-year $240 million extension in early September. Granting that Jerry Jones may not exactly be the best general manager in the league, the Cowboys (who are perpetually in win-now mode) clearly felt like Prescott was the guy to lead their Super Bowl hopes. Few could have predicted that a still-prime-aged Dak would be hovering around replacement level on the season through six games.

Then there are the young “generational” QBs. Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert were often described as being the most talented prospects at the position since Andrew Luck or Peyton Manning, yet both have been highly inconsistent throughout their careers — and downright mediocre in 2024 thus far.

I’m not sure if this is the most unpredictable QB season in recent memory, but even Patrick friggin’ Mahomes is sitting below the league average in Adjusted Net YPA and EPA per action play. It’s just been a weird season for quarterbacks since the very beginning, and it continues unabated — even if I’m sure Mahomes will end up just fine by season’s end.

So too may Herbert, Lawrence and perhaps even Dak. (Watson won’t, though at least he can’t hurt the Browns anymore for now.) But their cases should cause us to further question the idea that getting a Franchise QB is the only thing that matters to a team — or if we can even count on our Franchise QB to reliably play like one.

In a season when the best at the position have been a bizarre mix of established talents we knew were good (Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow), surprise rookie sensations (Jayden Daniels), guys viewed as “system QBs” (Jared Goff, Brock Purdy), wild-cards with only 1 season of prior performance (Jordan Love) and resurgent guys we had all previously laughed at and written off (Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Justin Fields, Geno Smith, Sam Darnold), the long-standing philosophy that you get your generational QB first — then the rest takes care of itself — is looking questionable at best.

Because, yes, sometimes the Franchise QB leads your team on the path to glory. But other times, you pay Deshaun Watson $230 million guaranteed and breathe a perverse sigh of relief when he suffers yet another season-ending injury.

🏈 King Henry still reigns

Derrick Henry is having an unbelievable season. (Getty Images)

Derrick Henry has long been a marvel at the running back position, but this year he’s completely outdoing himself.

The two-time NFL rushing yardage and TD champ is yet again leading the league in yards gained (873) and touchdowns scored (8) on the ground. But this time, he’s doing it at age 30 — practically Methuselah-like by RB standards — and after an offseason where the Tennessee Titans, for whom he was the longtime face of the franchise, let him walk away in free agency.

Those aren’t exactly the circumstances from which you might expect one of the greatest rushing seasons in NFL history to arise.

But joining the Ravens this season has breathed new life into Henry’s game. In an offense long regarded for its success running the ball — Baltimore has finished no lower than No. 3 in rushing yards in any season since 2018 — playing alongside Lamar Jackson, the greatest rushing QB the sport has ever known, Henry is totally obliterating the usual RB aging curve.

Instead of peaking in his mid-20s and fading away like so many of his peers at the position — even great ones — Henry is near a new career high for yards per game and his 6.5 yards per carry is blowing away his previous career high of 5.4 from 2020. This is simply not supposed to happen with running backs in their 30s… but Henry is just a different kind of player.

We can see just how different by looking at the ages of the other seasons on the all-time highest YPG list:

Out of all 25 player-seasons to yield 115+ rushing YPG, only two — Henry in 2024 and Tiki Barber in 2005 — came at age 30 or older. And as good as Barber was that year (a fact often overshadowed by his feud with Eli Manning and the Giants’ subsequent Super Bowl victory), Henry is averaging significantly more YPC this season.

(In fairness to Tiki, only Henry, Jim Brown, Barry Sanders, O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson are in the chart above with a season of 6 or more YPC.)

To me, this season really adds to Henry’s case as one of the most dominant running backs of all time… if he stays healthy and keeps up the pace, that is.

While he sits surprisingly low (just 30th) on the all-time rushing yardage list, Henry could potentially have four seasons of 1,500+ yards — and maybe even add a second 2,000+ yard season — by the end of 2024. Doing his work in an era of diminished emphasis at the position, Henry has still managed to thrive and put up numbers that would stand out even in the RB’s earlier eras of glory. That should probably count for something, as should the sheer ridiculousness of his numbers at such an advanced age (by RB standards) this season.

