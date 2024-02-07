Why’s he wearing a cowboy hat? I don’t know, just go with it. (Credit: Microsoft Copilot)

If nothing else came out of my time at The Messenger, one of my favorite exercises was working with Cassie Burge and the video team in setting up my pet parrot, Bucky, as a bona fide YouTuber. 😂

The site is no more, but I decided to keep the spirit of 🏈 Bucky’s Bowls 🏈 alive by doing a very special Super Bowl edition:

Bucky had a bit of a rough time during the College Football Playoff championship, as his title pick — the Washington Huskies — was soundly defeated by Michigan (who, in fairness, he did pick in the semifinal). Undaunted, Bucky is back for another pick in Super Bowl Super Bowl LVIII. You know the storylines, you’ve studied the Vegas odds and you’ve seen the stats. But are you truly prepared for the Big Game until you’ve seen a tiny parrot pick up a team-themed ring in his beak and place it on a wooden post to signify the Super Bowl winner? I didn’t think so.

