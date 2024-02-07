🏈Bucky’s Bowls🦜 Returns: My Pet Parrot Picks the Super Bowl Winner
Everyone's favorite Sun Conure parrot, Bucky, will not — nay, cannot — be stopped from picking football games.
If nothing else came out of my time at The Messenger, one of my favorite exercises was working with Cassie Burge and the video team in setting up my pet parrot, Bucky, as a bona fide YouTuber. 😂
The site is no more, but I decided to keep the spirit of 🏈 Bucky’s Bowls 🏈 alive by doing a very special Super Bowl edition:
Bucky had a bit of a rough time during the College Football Playoff championship, as his title pick — the Washington Huskies — was soundly defeated by Michigan (who, in fairness, he did pick in the semifinal). Undaunted, Bucky is back for another pick in Super Bowl Super Bowl LVIII. You know the storylines, you’ve studied the Vegas odds and you’ve seen the stats. But are you truly prepared for the Big Game until you’ve seen a tiny parrot pick up a team-themed ring in his beak and place it on a wooden post to signify the Super Bowl winner? I didn’t think so.
Filed under: NFL, Super Bowl
Bucky is a left-wing parrot? I knew I liked that bird!
Just got a fun question from reader Adam about whether Bucky always goes left. Here's the parrot scouting report:
He went right when picking Texas in one of the semifinals, then went left for Michigan in the other. Then he went left for Washington in the title game, and went left again for KC in this Super Bowl exercise. So 75% of the time, he has gone left.
I perhaps need to make the right side more enticing to compensate.