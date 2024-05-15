Javier Baez is one of MLB’s hardest swingers — and one its worst hitters. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The baseball corner of the internet was abuzz a few days ago after MLB released a new class of Statcast metrics over on Baseball Savant: Bat tracking data.

The new metrics, which can be found in leaderboards here and also among Baseball Savant’s percentile grades, measure the speed and path of the bat as a hitter swings using Hawk-Eye cameras — as well as how much the sweet spot of the bat was squared up with the ball (based on how much potential power translated to actual exit velocity). It’s all very cool, and yet another application of the type of tracking technology we’ve seen reshape sports over the past decade or so.

But this new data got me wondering: How much does bat speed really matter?

Here’s a plot of this season’s percentile grades in bat speed versus expected wOBA, a luck-neutral measure of hitting performance based (mostly) on exit velocity and launch angle:

As you might suspect from looking at that crazy scatter, the correlation between bat speed and xWOBA percentiles is 0.274, meaning that swinging hard explains only about 8% of batting performance even if we take out luck and defense as confounding factors.

That makes sense intuitively when we simply look at the leaderboard for bat speed, too. Some guys swing hard and it leads to good results — Kyle Schwarber, Christopher Morel, Ronald Acuña Jr., Aaron Judge, Jo Adell and Juan Soto are all among the top 10 in swing speed and the top third of hitters in xWOBA. But others, such as Oneil Cruz, Giancarlo Stanton (who is the god of this new bat-speed metric), Matt Chapman, Jorge Soler and, oddly, Julio Rodríguez swing very hard to get mediocre results at best.

Then there are guys like Javier Báez and Elehuris Montero, who have some of the best bat speeds in the game — and some of the worst outcomes.

So clearly, there’s a lot more to hitting than swinging the bat hard. (And, in fairness, the Statcast folks never claimed otherwise! This is just one more cool feature to track about a player’s game.) For instance, if all you knew about a player was his average bat speed and how frequently he hit the ball with the optimal launch angle, having the correct launch angle would be 2.3 times as important when predicting a player’s xWOBA.

What maybe stood out as most surprising to me in this data-dive, though, is just how little correlation there is between bat speed and exit velocity:

The correlation coefficient here is certainly higher, at 0.545, than it was for xWOBA. (This makes sense, because xWOBA accounts for many things beyond just how hard the ball is swung at and/or hit.) But it still strikes me as surprising that bat speed only explains roughly 30% of the variation in exit velocity, since I think most fans would assume that swinging hard automatically leads to hard-hit balls when contact is made.

And yet, plenty of players have strange disconnects between their bat speed and average EV: Mookie Betts, for example, is in the 17th percentile of bat speed but the 75th percentile of EV (and the 95th percentile of xWOBA!). Out of 218 qualified players, 55 are out velo-ing their bat speed by at least 20 percentile points, and 29 are doing it by at least 30 points. At the other end of things, we have players like Corbin Carroll, who has 83rd-percentile bat speed but 15th percentile exit velocity (and 41st-percentile xWOBA). In total, 43 players have an EV percentile at least 20 points below their bat speed percentile, and 28 are running at least 30 points lower.

The correlation is higher (0.738, or a 54.5% R-squared) for bat speed versus max exit velo, so it does seem like faster swings indicate more hard-hitting potential. (That may end up being the most useful application here: a way to find players with room to improve via coaching/technique.) But overall, better bat speed doesn’t necessarily mean better batting performance — nor does it even guarantee you’ll consistently hit the ball significantly harder, surprisingly enough.

Filed under: Baseball