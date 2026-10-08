Los Angeles’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitches during the NLDS Game 3 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves on October 6th, 2026 at Truist Park. (Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tuesday’s Braves-Dodgers NLDS Game 3 was one of the most pivotal games of the entire 2026 MLB season to date: Los Angeles’ status as World Series favorite, so unassailable for so long, was actually in danger of slipping away with a loss. And the Braves were at home, sending southpaw Chris Sale — the third-most valuable pitcher in baseball by Wins Above Replacement (WAR) over the past three seasons — to the mound, looking to put L.A. on the ropes. The Dodgers countered with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, WAR’s sixth-best pitcher over the same span, but at best that meant it was a toss-up in which anything could happen.

Except, anything didn’t happen — because Yamamoto didn’t let it. He struck out a postseason-career-high 10 batters in 7 innings, allowing just 1 run, 4 hits and a walk as he outdueled Sale. In the process, the Dodgers claimed the 3-1 win to stabilize their perch atop the MLB hierarchy.

For Yamamoto, this was just another October day at the office. In just three seasons since arriving stateside from Japan, he has already become the defining October ace of the Dodgers’ current-day dynasty.