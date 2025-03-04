Shohei Ohtani throws in the bullpen during workouts at Camelback Ranch on February 25, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

One thing I always do during Spring Training is try to get a read on what the various preseason forecasts think about the upcoming baseball season. Specifically, I like to create a composite forecast using a weighted average between statistical projections via Clay Davenport, Baseball Prospectus, FanGraphs; a regressed-to-mean version of last year’s final Elo ratings; and FanDuel’s preseason over/under win totals.

If you do that, here’s the table of forecasts for the 2025 MLB season:

Certainly, there is no shortage of interesting nuggets that jump out:

The Yankees ranking ahead of the Mets despite Steve Cohen signing Juan Soto away from the Bronx.

The Diamondbacks , Cubs , Twins , Mariners and Rangers potentially bouncing back from non-playoff seasons in 2024.

The forecasts being lukewarm on the Guardians (again), with the Padres , Brewers , Royals and Tigers in real fights to make return trips to the postseason.

The White Sox actually having a chance to win 60 games.

But let’s be honest: The most conspicuous thing in the table above is the sheer distance between the No. 1 ranked Los Angeles Dodgers and anyone else in the field.