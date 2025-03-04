Yes, the Dodgers Are Going to Be Good. (Like, Really Good.)
We can argue about their spending all we want — it won’t make them any less dominant on paper.
One thing I always do during Spring Training is try to get a read on what the various preseason forecasts think about the upcoming baseball season. Specifically, I like to create a composite forecast using a weighted average between statistical projections via Clay Davenport, Baseball Prospectus, FanGraphs; a regressed-to-mean version of last year’s final Elo ratings; and FanDuel’s preseason over/under win totals.
If you do that, here’s the table of forecasts for the 2025 MLB season:
Certainly, there is no shortage of interesting nuggets that jump out:
The Yankees ranking ahead of the Mets despite Steve Cohen signing Juan Soto away from the Bronx.
The Diamondbacks, Cubs, Twins, Mariners and Rangers potentially bouncing back from non-playoff seasons in 2024.
The forecasts being lukewarm on the Guardians (again), with the Padres, Brewers, Royals and Tigers in real fights to make return trips to the postseason.
The White Sox actually having a chance to win 60 games.
But let’s be honest: The most conspicuous thing in the table above is the sheer distance between the No. 1 ranked Los Angeles Dodgers and anyone else in the field.
