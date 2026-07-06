Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Argentina and Cabo Verde at Miami Stadium on July 03, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Carmen Mandato - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Soccer can be a cruel, chaotic, arbitrary sport sometimes.

Because it’s so low-scoring — even in a comparatively high-scoring 2026 tournament, teams went into Saturday averaging fewer than 1.5 goals per game — the value of any single goal is immense, as are events that can lead to high-probability scoring moments. That means outcomes hinge heavily upon every mistake, missed shot, or bad call by an official in a way that feels wildly disproportionate to the rest of the game.

To American fans, this fuels the perception that luck is a huge driver of results in the World Cup — especially in the knockout rounds, when it’s single-elimination and tie games go to the always nerve-wracking and uniquely unforgiving penalty shootout.

And for those of us who are analytically inclined, we might be even quicker to suspect that chaos reigns on the pitch. It has long been held as a sabermetric axiom that success or failure in one-score games is more luck than skill — and historically speaking, more than 61 percent of World Cup games are decided by 1 goal or fewer, according to data from EloRatings.net.

Against that backdrop, we might expect the World Cup to be a complete free-for-all in which small sample-sizes and random bounces routinely overwhelm underlying talent differences. But instead, the data shows that the best teams are remarkably good at surviving all of that mayhem.