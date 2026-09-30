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Mark Kolier's avatar
Mark Kolier
Sep 30

It's not that the 2025-25 Islanders had a chance to do damage in the playoffs. And they finished the season on a losing streak. But it bothered me that they were a decent team that won a lot of games. That they didn't pile up enough 'loser' points is a good way to put it.

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Nikki Nightshade's avatar
Nikki Nightshade
Sep 30

I think they should extend 3-on-3 overtime. Even another minute or two greatly increases the chance a team scores and avoids a shootout. There are almost never body checks in 3-on-3, so the "want to avoid injuries" argument is weak, skaters are in great shape and can handle a few more minutes on the ice. Then just get rid of the shootout. If neither team scores in 10 minutes of overtime, game over, tied.

As for playoffs, my radical idea is that since the league is hellbent on expanding to Houston or Austin soon, reconfigure to three 11-team conferences. Win your conference, you get a top 3 seed, everyone else seeds 4-33. Then the playoffs (like the early 80s) are played 1v16, 2v15, etc. Reseeding after each round. Conceivably, under the current system, Nashville could get a wild card, play Vancouver in the first round, San Jose in the second, Chicago in the conference finals, then Columbus (a little over 300 miles away) in the Finals. All while, Montreal plays Florida in round 1, so the travel argument is weak (not to mention they aren't riding Major League prop planes because the new owner wants the team to struggle so she can move the team - just a little classic sports movie reference for y'all). And lastly, sorry Gary, Edmonton vs LA in the first round 4 straight years isn't and exciting rivalry, it's "here we go again."

And one final note about the shootout, props to a Sportsnet article in February after the Olympics gold medal shootoutS, the author wrote something like "deciding the gold medal with a shootout is like an exact tie in the 4-man bobsled, then having each team run a 2-man tiebreaker."

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