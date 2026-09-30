Matvei Michkov of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots and scores a goal during shoot outs against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on March 19, 2026. (Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images)

🏒 Happy NHL season! Check out my 2026-27 NHL Elo forecast projections, and read my preseason contender tier rankings here at ESPN.

In most sports, the standings are pretty straightforward: Wins are good, losses are bad, sometimes you tie. Add it up, and the best teams generally rise to the top. But in the NHL, things obviously can never be that simple.

The league used to hand out 2 points for wins and 1 for ties, but in 1999 they decided to start awarding a point to teams who lost in overtime, too — creating what would quickly, derisively become known as the “Loser Point”. After abolishing ties in favor of shootouts following the 2005 lockout, the NHL kept that extra-point intact, leaving us with the less-than-beloved system we have today: 2 points for any win, 1 for an overtime/shootout loss, and none for a loss in regulation.

It’s been nearly 30 years since the Loser Point was first introduced — and more than 20 since the shootout first came to the NHL — so you might be wondering why us hockey fans and analysts can’t quite let go of these gripes. But in addition to perversely incentivizing teams to play for overtime, the Loser Point became even more relevant last season, when the NHL produced more 3-point games than ever before — giving the standings format an unusually large effect on who actually made the playoffs. And as we look ahead to this brand-new campaign, there’s a decent chance it could happen all over again in 2026-27.

Last season, 326 regular-season games awarded 3 points in total, which was the most ever in an NHL season by a wide margin. (It shattered the previous record of 307 games, set in 2013-14.) Nearly a quarter (24.8 percent) of all 2025-26 NHL games gave out 3 total points, and the average team picked up 10.2 Loser Points — both of which ranked a close third for the highest in a season since the advent of the policy in 1999:

It’s long been known that this was the risk of adding a bonus point for losing in OT. Originally introduced to keep teams aggressive in overtime itself — rather than shutting down and playing for the tie — the Loser Point has backfired in many ways by just shifting the incentive for conservative play into regulation instead. Whether consciously or subconsciously, teams will enter into an implicit gentleman’s agreement (or maybe just a game-theoretical equilibrium) late in close contests, where both sides realize they’d be better off having the game give out 3 total points — 2 to the winner, 1 to the loser — than a winner-take-all total of 2 points.

The logical, elegant solution to this is, of course, to simply make every game worth 3 total points. If a team wins in regulation, it would receive all 3 available points — apologies to the loser, who gets zero — and if a team wins in OT or the shootout, it gets 2 while the loser gets 1. This would add extra motivation for teams to win in regulation, while still preserving some level of fairness for teams who lost in the unrepresentative skill-contest of the shootout.

But the NHL doesn’t want to do this, because it wants to artificially keep the appearance of close standings battles deep into the season, since 3-point wins for better teams would allow them to pull away from the pack rather than be trapped in a standings logjam by season’s end. The downside to this fake-parity, though, is an ever-present risk that the system puts worse, less-deserving teams in the playoffs.

Some years, the NHL avoids this. In 2024-25, for instance, no playoff teams would have changed if we switched to a 3-2-1-0 system or simply stopped giving out Loser Points altogether. The same was true in 2021-22 and 2013-14. But most years, the format choice materially impacts at least one playoff squad — and last year, it impacted a record number of them.

Along the way to producing more 3-point games than any season in NHL history, last year also saw the L.A. Kings post 20 OT/SO losses — an NHL record — and only 22 regulation wins, tied for second-fewest in the league (with Chicago), yet still make the playoffs in the West. Anaheim also made it with 26 regulation wins in the West, and Philadelphia made it in the East with only 27 regulation wins. Meanwhile, Washington (37 regulation wins), St. Louis (33 regulation wins), Florida (32 regulation wins) and the N.Y. Islanders (29 regulation wins) missed the playoffs, in part because they didn’t pile up enough Loser Points.

If we reconstruct the standings using either the 3-2-1-0 system or simply stop giving out any Loser Points at all, at least four — if not six — playoff teams would have flipped, the most in any season under the current playoff format (since 2013-14).

It makes sense: Again, the more games that give out 3 points, the more total Loser Points get circulated in the system, and the more they begin to affect the playoffs by inflating some teams’ totals and hurting other teams by comparison.

Again, the NHL doesn’t seem too bothered by this — or its companion problem, the league’s division-based playoff structure, which often compounds the distortion by sending stronger teams along tougher postseason paths than weaker ones.

“Every season, or every few seasons, or once in a blue moon, you may get an aberration. But if you look at the games in terms of how the playoffs have started, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the system,” commissioner Gary Bettman said last April.

“You’re getting great rivalry matchups. The hockey has been overwhelmingly sensational, so I don’t see it as a problem. Things vary from year to year. If there was a problem long term, we would take a look at it and we’d see if we needed to adjust, but I don’t think we’re at this point in search of a problem that needs to be fixed.”

Maybe. If we examine the charts from above, the trend toward 3-point games had actually been ticking slightly down leading up to 2025-26, so last year was certainly an outlier in both all-time and even recent history. Maybe the problem will go away on its own if left to its own devices.

But probably not. As we look at the early forecasts for 2026-27, there’s no shortage of parity — or just call it uncertainty — around who the eventual playoff teams might end up being, with 21 of 32 teams sandwiched between 25 and 75 percent playoff odds, and 11 (Utah, Los Angeles, Montreal, San Jose, Anaheim, New Jersey, Buffalo, Toronto, Ottawa, Philadelphia and Columbus) in the ultimate gray-zone between 39 and 63 percent.

With margins so tight, anything close to last year’s share of 3-point games will probably result in at least one pair of playoff contenders that would flip depending on the format, if not even more. Last year may have been a historic aberration, or maybe just the new normal — but either way, the Loser Point hasn’t meddled with its last playoff race.

Filed under: NHL, Hockey